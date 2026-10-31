Crypto firm Binance says it has recovered around 90 per cent of the funds lost after hackers stole nearly $6.3bn (£4.7bn) of assets.

The company has pledged to cover 100 per cent of the losses after what is believed to be the biggest crypto hack ever recorded.

The outstanding 10 per cent is in the form of cryptocurrency tokens which may take longer to recover “in the required amounts,” the company said.

The company said in a statement today: "Binance will absorb the financial impact of these stolen funds, not our users.”

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The hack is believed to be the largest in history, eclipsing the record of a $1.5bn heist on the Bybit exchange in 2025.

Initial investigations indicate that hackers accessed Binance’s systems via a compromised laptop, which allowed access to unauthorised withdrawals

The US Secret Service said on Friday it is "working around the clock" with private sector partners "to identify, freeze, trace, and recover funds" stolen from Binance.

Elite North Korean hacking unit, theTraderTraitor group, has been linked to the attack.