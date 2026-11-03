Imagine waking up tomorrow morning to discover that the company holding your savings has been hacked and billions of pounds have disappeared.

You immediately contact the company, desperate to know whether your money is safe.

But there’s a problem. Unlike money in a traditional bank account, your cryptocurrency investments may not benefit from the financial protections you’ve come to expect, which could mean that if the company cannot recover your money, you could face devastating losses.

That is the frightening reality of the risks facing cryptocurrency investors, and last week’s extraordinary events should serve as a massive wake-up call.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has suffered a staggering $6.3 billion cyberattack (approximately £4.8 billion), in what has been described as potentially the biggest theft in history.

Let that sink in. Almost FIVE BILLION pounds stolen in a cyberattack.

The FBI has attributed the attack to hackers linked to North Korea.

Binance says it will cover customers’ losses and has already replaced approximately 90% of the stolen assets, with arrangements being made to replace the remainder.

That commitment is welcome, but it raises a much bigger question: What would happen if the next cryptocurrency exchange to suffer such an attack didn’t have the money to reimburse its customers?

Who would protect those investors?

Who would compensate them?

And who would be held accountable?

As a consumer lawyer, these questions concern me far more than the fluctuating price of Bitcoin, because while cryptocurrency has become increasingly mainstream, consumer protection has not necessarily kept pace.

Millions of people around the world now buy, sell and hold digital currencies.

Some regard cryptocurrency as an investment. Others see it as the future of money and many ordinary consumers are attracted by the prospect of making substantial returns.

But far too many people still don’t fully appreciate that buying cryptocurrency is not the same as putting your money into a bank account.

If your UK bank collapses, eligible deposits are generally protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, subject to its limits and conditions.

If you become the victim of certain types of bank transfer fraud, you may also benefit from mandatory reimbursement protections.

But most direct cryptocurrency investments do not come with those same safeguards.

If a cryptocurrency exchange collapses, is hacked or loses access to customer assets, investors could find themselves facing an expensive and complicated battle to recover their money.

In some circumstances, they may recover nothing.

That should concern everyone, whether they own cryptocurrency or not, because the issue here isn’t whether Bitcoin is a good investment.

It’s whether businesses holding billions of pounds of customers’ assets should face sufficiently robust rules to protect those assets.

This week’s news doesn’t stop with Binance.

In Britain, the Financial Conduct Authority has announced that cryptocurrency exchange HTX, formerly known as Huobi, is leaving the UK following legal proceedings over financial promotions.

The regulator took action after concerns about the company’s compliance with UK rules governing how cryptocurrency services can be advertised to consumers.

HTX has now stopped accepting deposits from British customers, and existing customers have been directed to information about arrangements for withdrawing their remaining assets.

The settlement does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing.

Nevertheless, it demonstrates another important problem.

Cryptocurrency platforms operate internationally, often across multiple legal jurisdictions.

That can create enormous difficulties when something goes wrong.

A British consumer might be using an overseas platform, holding digital assets in a system they barely understand, with limited access to the protections they would ordinarily expect from a UK-regulated financial institution.

And when a dispute arises, who exactly are they supposed to turn to?

The regulator?

The company overseas?

A foreign court?

Consumers shouldn't have to answer these questions after their money has disappeared.

Now, I can already hear cryptocurrency enthusiasts protesting.

They will argue that crypto is supposed to operate differently from traditional banking.

That decentralisation is the whole point.

That investors should take responsibility for their decisions and I accept part of that argument.

If you choose to invest in a volatile asset, you must accept the risk that its value could fall.

Nobody should expect the Government to reimburse them simply because Bitcoin loses half its value.

But there is a world of difference between losing money because an investment performs badly and losing money because the business entrusted with safeguarding your assets suffers a catastrophic security failure.

One is investment risk, the other raises serious questions about security, custody, governance and accountability and I believe the law must recognise that distinction.

Britain is preparing to introduce a more comprehensive regulatory regime for cryptocurrency businesses in October 2027. That is welcome, but why are we still waiting?

The industry is already enormous.

The risks are already obvious.

And this week’s multibillion-pound theft demonstrates just how serious the consequences of a security failure can be.

We should not have to wait for British consumers to lose their life savings before deciding that stronger protections are necessary.

I want to see cryptocurrency businesses subjected to clear, enforceable requirements governing how customer assets are held, how they are protected against cyberattacks and what happens when a platform fails.

There should be proper separation between customers’ assets and a company’s own funds.

There should be rigorous security standards, independent oversight and clear information explaining precisely what protection consumers do and do not have.

Where a business fails to meet its legal responsibilities, consumers should have an effective route to redress.

That does not mean every cryptocurrency investment should be guaranteed by the taxpayer, far from it.

It means companies that want consumers to trust them with their money must accept meaningful responsibility for keeping it safe.

There is another important issue. When a company suffers a major cyberattack, the consequences extend far beyond the immediate financial loss.

Customers may find their accounts frozen, withdrawals suspended and access to their assets restricted.

Even if every penny is eventually returned, consumers can face enormous uncertainty and distress while the company attempts to resolve the situation.

That is precisely why prevention, resilience and proper contingency planning are so important.

The cryptocurrency industry frequently talks about innovation, freedom and the future of finance. Those are attractive ambitions.

But innovation must never become an excuse for inadequate consumer protection.

The promise of financial freedom means very little if consumers cannot be confident that the assets they own are being properly safeguarded.

I am not calling for cryptocurrency to be banned.

Nor am I suggesting that every cryptocurrency business is unsafe.

What I am saying is that the bigger this industry becomes, the harder it is to justify treating basic consumer safeguards as something that can wait until tomorrow.

Binance says it has the resources to cover the losses arising from this extraordinary attack. That is reassuring for its customers.

But we cannot build an entire system of consumer protection around the hope that every cryptocurrency company will be able, or willing, to do the same.

The next company might not have billions sitting in reserve.

The next attack might involve a smaller exchange.

And the next victims could be ordinary British families who have invested money they simply cannot afford to lose.

My message to the Government and financial regulators is simple: stop treating cryptocurrency consumer protection as a future problem. The future has already arrived.

If businesses want to operate in Britain’s financial markets and hold consumers’ digital assets, they should be required to demonstrate that those assets are properly protected.

If they cannot meet those standards, they should not be trusted with customers’ money. Consumers should not have to discover the limitations of their legal rights only after their investments have vanished.

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Dean Dunham KC presents LBC's Consumer Hour every Sunday from 9pm-10pm.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

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