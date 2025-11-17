A Twitter hacker who breached the accounts of Barack Obama and Jeff Bezos has been forced to hand over more than £4 million in Bitcoin.

Joseph James O'Connor, 26, was jailed in the US for the scam which saw him get access to high-profile Twitter accounts and threatened celebrities with the release of personal images.

The Crown Prosecution Service's Proceeds of Crime Division has obtained an order to seize the 42 Bitcoin, worth around £4 million, which O'Connor made from the scheme.

The hack in July 2020 saw accounts belonging to Mr Obama, former President Joe Biden and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos taken over by O'Connor who then posted a request for followers to send Bitcoin to a link.

