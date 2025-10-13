A Ukrainian crypto tycoon was found dead inside his Lamborghini with a gunshot wound to his head, following one of the worst crashes in the digital currency market's history.

The 32-year-old, who was also known as Kostya Kudo, had become a well-known figure in the crypto industry and died after the market nosedived to record lows.

Konstantin Galich's body was found inside his luxury car, which was parked in Kyiv's Obolonskyi neighbourhood, alongside a gun registered in his name.

His death was confirmed on his Telegram channel in a post that read: "Konstantin Kudo tragically passed away. The causes are being investigated. We will keep you posted on any further news."

Kyiv Police are currently investigating whether his death was self-inflicted or involved foul play.

Galich co-founded the Cryptology Key trading academy, and he has a following of more than 66,000 people on Instagram.

Before he died, Galich reportedly told his family he was "feeling depressed due to financial difficulties" and also sent them a farewell message, officers said.

The crypto mogul's death came as the digital currency market went into meltdown, with an estimated £14 billion ($19 billion) wiped off within hours.

The tailspin was triggered after the US President Donald Trump threatened to impose fresh 100% tariffs on Chinese imports.

Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin saw its price fall by almost 10% to around $111,500, while the price of Ethereum coins also dropped to a record low over the weekend.

The last time the market crashed this drastically was during the coronavrius pandemic, a nosedive that cryptocurrencies had only just started to recover from, despite Trump's threats and retaliation fears from Beijing.

Galich's death has sparked tributes from across the crypto world.

One trader said: "An early Ukrainian crypto investor, builder, and believer, gone far too soon. This space moves fast, and sometimes we forget there are real people behind every wallet, every trade, every loss."