MPs have called for a temporary ban on political parties receiving donations in cryptocurrencies amid concern about foreign interference in Britain's democracy.

Parliament's Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) said a "temporary moratorium" should last until the Electoral Commission could produce a set of rules on accepting crypto donations.

In a letter to Communities Secretary Steve Reed, JCNSS chairman Matt Western said guidance should limit parties to only accepting crypto donations where there can be "high confidence" about the ultimate source of the funds.

Mr Western said parties should have to convert the donation to pounds sterling within 48 hours and called for a ban on donations where the ultimate donor had been obscured.

Cryptocurrency donations are legal, but campaign groups such as Spotlight on Corruption and Transparency International have warned that the anonymity they provide could enable donations from foreign sources.

However, few parties accept crypto donations, with Reform UK being the most prominent.

The proposal follows a JCNSS inquiry into political finance and the risk of foreign interference.

The committee said it was concerned that foreign interference could increase up to the next general election as a deteriorating security situation increased "the value of influencing the UK's political positions".