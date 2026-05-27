Crystal Palace have won the UEFA Conference League after beating Rayo Vallecano in the Leipzig final to claim their maiden European trophy.

Palace won the match courtesy of Jean-Philippe Mateta's strike in the 50th minute - an almighty turnaround in fortunes for the Frenchman, who looked set to leave the south London side in January.

Mateta nearly left the Eagles for AC Milan, only remaining after a knee issue denied him medical clearance for a desired move to AC Milan which left some sections of the Palace support unhappy.

But after being booed as recently as March, he has written himself into Palace folklore with a goal that will live long in the memory.

Completing his redemption arc, Mateta pounced on the rebound of a parried Adam Wharton effort to put Palace in the ascendancy, treating the euphoric Eagles fans to his signature corner-flag kick.

Despite throwing everything at Palace, Rayo could not find enough in front of goal to breach Dean Henderson's net.