Crystal Palace taste European glory as they beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in Leipzig to win Conference League
The trophy is Palace's third in two seasons and means their European adventure will continue into next term
Crystal Palace have won the UEFA Conference League after beating Rayo Vallecano in the Leipzig final to claim their maiden European trophy.
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Palace won the match courtesy of Jean-Philippe Mateta's strike in the 50th minute - an almighty turnaround in fortunes for the Frenchman, who looked set to leave the south London side in January.
Mateta nearly left the Eagles for AC Milan, only remaining after a knee issue denied him medical clearance for a desired move to AC Milan which left some sections of the Palace support unhappy.
But after being booed as recently as March, he has written himself into Palace folklore with a goal that will live long in the memory.
Completing his redemption arc, Mateta pounced on the rebound of a parried Adam Wharton effort to put Palace in the ascendancy, treating the euphoric Eagles fans to his signature corner-flag kick.
Despite throwing everything at Palace, Rayo could not find enough in front of goal to breach Dean Henderson's net.
Palace entered the Conference League by virtue of being FA Cup winners, and the European glory has secured departing manager Oliver Glasner's legacy as he leaves for pastures new.
The German, who guided the Eagles to an historic FA Cup triumph and the Community Shield last season, is departing the south London club after spearheading their most successful period in history.
The south London side will now enter the Europa League for the first time, continuing their European adventure for another season.
Palace's triumph in east Germany is the second part of what could prove to be an almighty English treble.
Last week, Aston Villa claimed the second-tier Europa League with a thumping of Freiburg in Istanbul.
Palace's victory on Wednesday leaves Mikel Arteta's title-winning Arsenal side needing to beat Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday to secure a clean sweep of European trophies for English clubs