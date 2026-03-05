Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has been banned from driving for the next six months after breaking one of London’s 20mph zones.

The FA Cup-winning boss was caught by a speed camera as he drove his BMW along the Old Kent Road in Bermondsey last July.

Court records reveal Glasner already had past driving offences on his record, putting him in line for an automatic ban.

The Austrian wrote to Willesden Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to speeding at 29mph on a stretch of the road which has a 20mph limit.

The 51-year-old also submitted a handwritten note vowing not to break the law again, as he chose not to try to convince magistrates to spare him a disqualification.

