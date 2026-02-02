Crystal Palace secure club-record signing as Jorgen Strand Larsen joins in £48 million deadline-day deal
Crystal Palace have smashed their club-record transfer fee after securing the signature of Norwegian striker Jorgen Strand Larsen on transfer deadline day.
Listen to this article
The 25-year-old joins from Wolves on a four-year deal in a package worth around £48 million.
Palace, whose manager Oliver Glasner has already announced he will leave the club, made a move for Strand Larsen after they granted Jean-Philippe Mateta’s wish to leave in this winter transfer window.
But despite Mateta’s proposed switch to Serie A giants AC Milan falling through, it didn't stop their pursuit of Strand Larsen.
Read more: Fifa president apologises for calling England fans 'criminals' but stands by Trump Peace Prize decision
Read more: 'They don't want us to win': Rodri goes on referee rant after controversial Tottenham goal in Man City draw
It is believed they will pay an initial £43m with a further £5m included in the deal in add-ons.
Strand Larsen scored 14 goals for Wolves in the 2024-25 campaign to help steer them clear of relegation concerns and will aim to do the same at Palace, who are without a win in 12 matches in all competitions.
Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "We’re delighted that Jorgen has chosen to continue his impressive journey with us and look forward to seeing him in action at Selhurst Park.
"I'm sure he will prove himself a valuable asset for years to come."
Strand Larsen said: "I’m really excited to come to Crystal Palace. It's been something I've wanted to do for a long time now.
"I’m here to bring energy and goals, and to try to do my best for the club."
Elsewhere on deadline day, Brighton's Brajan Gruda has moved to RB Leipzig on loan for the rest of the season.
The Germany under-21 international signed a four-year deal after moving to Brighton from Mainz for £25million in August 2024, going on to score four times and contribute eight assists in 45 appearances.
However, he has made just eight starts in the Premier League this season and Brighton have agreed to let him temporarily return to the Bundesliga.
Coming the other way, the club confirmed they recalled Matt O’Riley from his loan spell with Ligue 1 side Marseille after he made 25 appearances across all competitions for the club.
Meanwhile, Chelsea defender Axel Disasi will undergo a medical at West Ham ahead of moving to the London Stadium on loan for the rest of the season, it is understood.
The 27-year-old had been training separately from the Blues’ first team prior to January and though he has been reintegrated with the squad under new head coach Liam Rosenior, he is not part of the club’s plans.