Jorgen Strand Larsen has become Crystal Palace's record signing. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Crystal Palace have smashed their club-record transfer fee after securing the signature of Norwegian striker Jorgen Strand Larsen on transfer deadline day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 25-year-old joins from Wolves on a four-year deal in a package worth around £48 million. Palace, whose manager Oliver Glasner has already announced he will leave the club, made a move for Strand Larsen after they granted Jean-Philippe Mateta’s wish to leave in this winter transfer window. But despite Mateta’s proposed switch to Serie A giants AC Milan falling through, it didn't stop their pursuit of Strand Larsen. Read more: Fifa president apologises for calling England fans 'criminals' but stands by Trump Peace Prize decision Read more: 'They don't want us to win': Rodri goes on referee rant after controversial Tottenham goal in Man City draw

Jean-Phillipe Mateta's proposed move to AC Milan fell through. Picture: Alamy

It is believed they will pay an initial £43m with a further £5m included in the deal in add-ons. Strand Larsen scored 14 goals for Wolves in the 2024-25 campaign to help steer them clear of relegation concerns and will aim to do the same at Palace, who are without a win in 12 matches in all competitions. Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "We’re delighted that Jorgen has chosen to continue his impressive journey with us and look forward to seeing him in action at Selhurst Park. "I'm sure he will prove himself a valuable asset for years to come." Strand Larsen said: "I’m really excited to come to Crystal Palace. It's been something I've wanted to do for a long time now. "I’m here to bring energy and goals, and to try to do my best for the club."

Axel Disasi is reportedly set for a medical at West Ham. Picture: Alamy