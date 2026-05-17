President Trump has previously threatened that Cuba would be the "next" to face the force of the US military

Cuba has reportedly acquired more than 300 military drones and recently began discussing plans to use them to attack US bases, American intelligence sources claim . Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

US intelligence has reportedly claimed that Cuba has acquired more than 300 military drones and is "discussing plans to begin using them to attack a US base" - as two major shipping companies suspend all bookings to the island.

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Cuba is reported to be set to target Guantanamo Bay as well as American military vessels and Key West in Florida. According to Axios, CIA Director John Ratcliffe traveled there on Thursday to issue officials with a "blunt" warning against engaging in hostilities. An official told the publication: "Director Ratcliffe made clear that Cuba can no longer serve as a platform for adversaries to advance hostile agendas in our hemisphere. Read more: Trump warns Iran to 'move fast or there won't be anything left of them' in chilling threat following Netanyahu call Read more: US planning to announce criminal charges against former Cuban president

Shipping giants CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd have suspended all bookings to and from Cuba until further notice. Picture: Alamy

"The Western Hemisphere cannot be our adversaries' playground." It comes as shipping giants CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd suspended all bookings to and from Cuba until further notice, with both citing a U.S. executive order earlier this month. On May 1, President Trump issued an executive order authorising the imposition of sanctions against non-US companies that engage in a wide range of business with Cuba. In March, the leader issued a stark warning to the island, warning it could be the latest target after Iran. He told a conference: "I built this great military—I said you'll never have to use it but sometimes you'll have to use it. And Cuba is next, by the way." The French shipping giant said: "Following the US Executive Order issued on May 1, CMA CGM has decided to suspend its bookings to or from Cuba until further notice." It added it was "closely monitoring the situation and would adapt its operations in compliance with applicable regulations". A Hapag-Lloyd spokesperson said the German company was similarly suspending Cuban orders "due to compliance risks associated with the U.S. president’s executive order of May 1."

President Trump announced an executive order on May 1 broadened existing US sanctions on commerce with Cuba. Picture: Alamy