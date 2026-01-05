Cuban caller Judith speaks to Nick Ferrari about her 'joy' and 'gratitude' at Donald Trump's intervention in Venezuela.

The U.S. President captured the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on Saturday before flying them back to New York to face charges.

This move is 'unprecedented' and has invoked concern amongst world leaders, with many citing the intervention as a 'violation of international law'.

Whilst 'not a Trump fan', Cuban-born caller Judith feels 'grateful' for Trump's move, even going as far as to extend her thanks to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

When Nick asks her whether she thinks the capture 'violated' international law, Judith asks where those critics were when other leaders exercised potentially illegal behaviours, using Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez as examples.

Judith finishes the call with a plea to Trump to intervene in Cuba and 'eliminate the regime'.