Cultural boycotts are all over the news now.

The European Broadcasting Union has failed to take a decision to withdraw Israel’s participation from the Eurovision song contest. Russian and Belarusian individual athletes are being allowed to participate in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

This is despite growing calls for cultural boycotts of these countries for their repressive conduct.

But are cultural boycotts justifiable and are they effective in forcing repressive countries to change course? If the boycott against apartheid South Africa was anything to go by, then absolutely, yes.

The power of cultural boycotts

Cultural boycotts isolate repressive countries internationally by turning them into pariahs in the eyes of the global community. They can contribute to economic sanctions, depriving these countries of the resources they need to sustain war and repression.

International campaigners used the cultural boycott to great effect to isolate apartheid South Africa. By preventing the regime from using its artists and sportspeople – its most prized ambassadors - to normalise its relations with the international community, they contributed to making apartheid unsustainable.

The campaign to isolate South African sport, especially rugby, had a huge impact on apartheid South Africa, making it feel that the country was an outcast. This isolation made a growing number of white South Africans question whether apartheid was sustainable.

The cultural boycott also played a developmental role too, as it created space for domestic arts, music and sport to flourish. As a result, democratic South Africa was able to rejoin international sport and culture on a much stronger footing.

Disappointing decisions on Israel and Russia

So, it is very disappointing to see the global resolve that was so important for the dismantling of apartheid weakening in the case of Israel and Russia.

The European Broadcasting Commission’s decision not to proceed with a vote about whether to allow Israel’s participation in Eurovision 2026 has cleared the way for the country’s participation.

This was despite several participating broadcasters calling for a cultural boycott of Israel, with a growing consensus that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza.

There is no doubt that Israel is using Eurovision for nationalistic ends, as a branding platform to burnish its image.

In the case of Russia and Belarus, the Court of Arbitration for Sport is allowing ‘individual neutral athletes’ from these countries to participate in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy. However, no teams from Russia or Belarus may participate.

Arguments against cultural boycotts don’t hold water

There are persistent, and predictable, arguments against cultural boycotts. One of these is that they amount to censorship as they prevent a free flow of ideas that may lead to repressive governments changing their ways.

This argument ignores the fact that these governments are almost always themselves censors and bullies. If they were going to be persuaded to stop repressing others through the exchange of ideas only, then they would done so long ago.

Far from violating freedom of expression, cultural boycotts can prepare the ground for more substantial freedom of expression to be enjoyed on a universal basis, and not just by the oppressors.

Another argument is that politics should be kept out of culture. But culture is inherently political, particularly as repressive countries use culture all too often as an instrument of domination.

In the case of South Africa, apartheid distorted culture, depriving black people of facilities and competitive opportunities. Russia and Israel pride themselves on their artistic and sporting achievements, and they both use them as a form of soft power to build their brands abroad.

Cultural and academic boycotts communicate the message that there can be no normal cultural and intellectual exchanges in an abnormal society. Neutrality is not good enough as a condition for individual participation in international events. The benchmark should be active condemnation.

As South African archbishop Desmond Tutu argued, "If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor."

Jane Duncan is Professor of Digital Society at the University of Glasgow.

