The review revealed that women and families are too often "not listened to, heard or believed"

By Alex Storey

The Health Secretary James Murray has described a "culture of cover-up" within maternity services in the UK after a review found pregnant women were "ignored" before losing babies.

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Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Baroness Valerie Amos, who led the maternity review. Picture: Alamy

Mr Murray said: "There is a culture of cover-up at the top level when things go wrong, there is a culture of ignoring women and not acting on their concerns. "There is too often a culture of bullying and intimidation within the workforce, and I think that is what fundamentally needs to change." He added: "It's so shocking and so deeply devastating when you hear the pain that families have been through. "The scale of this is shocking and is a deep-seated problem."

James Murray on LBC. Picture: LBC

The review came less than a week after Donna Ockenden's inquiry, which found more than 500 mothers and babies suffered avoidable harm or died because of "deeply embedded systemic failures” at the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. Mr Murray also called the end of the junior doctors strikes a chance for the government to "build better relationships" with the British Medical Association (BMA), the Health Secretary has told LBC. Resident doctors in England voted to accept a pay deal on Monday, reportedly including more training jobs, faster pay progression, and the ability to cover out-of-pocket expenses, including exam fees.

review revealed "heartbreaking cases" of an NHS maternity system where women were routinely ignored when raising concerns. Picture: Alamy

The agreement will bring to an end to three years' worth of strikes following back and forth between the government and the BMA. He told Nick it's good news for not just resident doctors, but also for other NHS staff. "Many of them have been doing amazing work covering NHS services during the doctor strikes but crucially, it's good news for patients. "We now have the opportunity to have a new relationship with resident doctors where we are focused on improving the NHS and delivering the services that patients deserve."

Resident doctors on the picket line outside Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast last week. Picture: Alamy