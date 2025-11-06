The Culture Secretary has been found to have breached the governance code on public appointments after selecting a campaign donor as chair of the Independent Football Regulator.

Lisa Nandy has been found to have breached the governance code on public appointments in choosing David Kogan as chair of the Independent Football Regulator, including by failing to declare he had donated to her leadership campaign.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Ms Nandy said: “I am writing to you following the publication of the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ report into the appointment of the chair of the Independent Football Regulator (IFR) released today.

“The commissioner’s conclusions include a finding that I unknowingly breached an aspect of the Governance Code on Public Appointments. I deeply regret this error. I appreciate the perception it could create, but it was not deliberate and I apologise for it."

The commissioner highlighted that Ms Nandy had failed to declare that Mr Kogan had previously donated to her Labour leadership campaign in the 2020 race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

In her letter to Sir Keir, she said: “I welcome the clear recognition that I did not know about two donations I received as a leadership candidate in 2020, when I was a backbench opposition MP, and that as soon as I discovered these donations existed, I chose to declare them and recuse myself from the process.

“I want to assure you that I took robust steps before the process began to check the Electoral Commission and Parliamentary register for any donations I had received since I became a Member of Parliament in 2010, and made proactive enquiries with former campaign staff. None of these clear steps identified the donations in question.”