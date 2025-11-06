Culture Secretary breached governance code in appointing football watchdog chair
Lisa Nandy has been found to have breached the governance code on public appointments in choosing David Kogan as chair of the Independent Football Regulator
The Culture Secretary has been found to have breached the governance code on public appointments after selecting a campaign donor as chair of the Independent Football Regulator.
Listen to this article
Lisa Nandy has been found to have breached the governance code on public appointments in choosing David Kogan as chair of the Independent Football Regulator, including by failing to declare he had donated to her leadership campaign.
She has apologised to Sir Keir Starmer after she was found to have breached the governance code on public appointments in choosing David Kogan as chairman of the Independent Football Regulator.
Read more: David Lammy defends dodging questions on mistakenly freed prisoner at PMQs as he 'was not equipped with the facts'
Read more: PM vows to ‘double down’ on net zero after admitting ‘consensus is gone’
In a letter to the Prime Minister, Ms Nandy said: “I am writing to you following the publication of the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ report into the appointment of the chair of the Independent Football Regulator (IFR) released today.
“The commissioner’s conclusions include a finding that I unknowingly breached an aspect of the Governance Code on Public Appointments. I deeply regret this error. I appreciate the perception it could create, but it was not deliberate and I apologise for it."
The commissioner highlighted that Ms Nandy had failed to declare that Mr Kogan had previously donated to her Labour leadership campaign in the 2020 race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.
In her letter to Sir Keir, she said: “I welcome the clear recognition that I did not know about two donations I received as a leadership candidate in 2020, when I was a backbench opposition MP, and that as soon as I discovered these donations existed, I chose to declare them and recuse myself from the process.
“I want to assure you that I took robust steps before the process began to check the Electoral Commission and Parliamentary register for any donations I had received since I became a Member of Parliament in 2010, and made proactive enquiries with former campaign staff. None of these clear steps identified the donations in question.”
The Prime Minister said Ms Nandy had “acted in good faith” after she apologised for breaching the code.
In a written response to Ms Nandy’s apology, the Prime Minister said: “I note the commissioner’s findings that the error was unknowing and I accept your assurance there was no intentional or deliberate action on your part to undermine the expectations set out in the Governance Code on Public Appointments.
“I know you to be a person of integrity and on the basis of your letter, it is clear you have acted in good faith.”
Sir Keir also drew attention to the fact that Ms Nandy “acted swiftly to step back from the appointment when you became aware of the perception of a conflict of interest”, according to the assessment of the commissioner.
He added: “Nonetheless, the process followed was not entirely up to the standard expected and I welcome your department’s willingness to co-operate with the commissioner and the Cabinet Office to learn lessons, and to improve the guidance on handling conflicts of interests.
“I also recognise that the report in no way casts any doubt on the suitability of Mr Kogan for the important role of chair of the Independent Football Regulator. It is important now that the Government gets on with delivering our manifesto commitment to make Britain the best place in the world to be a football fan.”