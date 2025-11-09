Mr Davie and BBC News CEO Deborah Turness both resigned on Sunday evening

Culture Secretary thanks Tim Davie following his resignation - just hours after she said he had her full confidence . Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

Lisa Nandy has thanked BBC boss Tim Davie after he resigned from his role as Director-General - just hours after she told LBC she had confidence in him.

Mr Davie and BBC News CEO Deborah Turness both resigned on Sunday evening following criticism that a BBC Panorama documentary misled viewers by editing a speech by US President Donald Trump. Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Ms Nandy shared a message on X thanking the director general for his work over the years. She said: "I want to thank Tim Davie for his service to public broadcasting over many years. "He has led the BBC through a period of significant change and helped the organisation to grip the challenges it has faced in recent years. "The BBC is one of our most important national institutions. Every day, it tells the story of who we are - the people, places and communities that make up life across the UK." Read more: Full timeline of recent BBC controversies after Tim Davie resigns as director general Read more: Read in full: Tim Davie's resignation letter as he quits as BBC Director General

Tim Davie has resigned from his position as director general of the BBC. Picture: Alamy

She continued: "Now more than ever, the need for trusted news and high quality programming is essential to our democratic and cultural life, and our place in the world. "As a government, we will support the board as it manages this transition and ensure that the Charter Review is the catalyst that helps the BBC to adapt to this new era and secures its role at the heart of national life for decades to come." Her comments come just hours after she told LBC's Sunday with Lewis Goodall that she has confidence in Mr Davie, and BBC Chairman Samir Shah, and believes they are "treating this with the utmost seriousness".

