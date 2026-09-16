Ed Sheeran left in ‘impossible position’ over Macklemore Palestine row, Culture Secretary tells LBC
Lisa Nandy said she has 'enormous sympathy' for the singer
Ed Sheeran has been placed in an "impossible position" after all four of his support acts quit amid a row surrounding rapper Macklemore's comments about Palestine, the Culture Secretary has told LBC.
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Lisa Nandy said she had "enormous sympathy" for the British singer, whose support acts all pulled out after US rapper Macklemore was dropped as an opener over his Pro-Palestine comments.
The mass withdrawal came after Sheeran responded saying he would not speak publicly on the Gaza conflict.
The statement prompted Aaron Rowe, Beoga, Finneas and Lukas Graham to announce their collective decision to leave the tour.
"I really feel for Ed Sheeran in all of this actually," Ms Nandy told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.
"He's got support acts who he wants to profile and platform. He's got promoters saying that they won't when politics is being introduced to the stadium."
Read more: Lisa Nandy to meet TikTok amid ‘epidemic’ of dangerous behaviour on social media
Read more: All support acts on Ed Sheeran's US tour quit after Macklemore was dropped for making pro-Palestine remarks on stage
Read more: Lisa Nandy to meet TikTok amid ‘epidemic’ of dangerous behaviour on social media
Read more: All support acts on Ed Sheeran's US tour quit after Macklemore was dropped for making pro-Palestine remarks on stage
She added that the Shape of You singer had been left in a "really difficult and impossible position".
On Monday, American rapper Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, said he had been dropped as a support act after making pro-Palestinian comments on stage in New Jersey.
Responding via Instagram, Sheeran said he was "appalled" by the conflict but would not publicly share his personal views.
"I am not complicit," he said. "I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn't mean I don't have them, and it doesn't mean I don't care."
The statement also stressed that the decision to remove Macklemore was made by the tour promoter, not Sheeran.
It said venues due to host upcoming shows contacted organisers after the MetLife Stadium performance, warning they would pull the concerts if Macklemore remained on the bill.
Hours later, Aaron Rowe, Beoga, Finneas and Lukas Graham announced their decisions to leave the tour.
Ms Nandy said she hoped Sheeran's tour would not be harmed by the departures and added that the singer was "one of the nicest people I've ever worked with".
She added: "He does huge amounts in Ipswich to reinvest in the community and give young people opportunities.
"And so I have enormous sympathy for the position that he finds himself in."
During a September 4 concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Macklemore made the comments that have led to his departure from the tour.
Messina Touring Group, promoter of the US leg of Sheeran's Loop Tour, told Rolling Stone that venue owners on the upcoming US tour dates notified the promoters they will not allow a concert to take place with Macklemore in the lineup.
"After discussions with stakeholders, Macklemore will not be performing on the remaining support dates," Messina Touring Group said.
Rowe had been selected to replace Macklemore on Sheeran’s remaining US dates, while Irish group Beoga had been performing as part of Sheeran’s backing band.
Finneas had been due to join the tour in South America later this year.
The Canadian singer wrote on Instagram: “Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed.
“I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people.”
Rowe said the decision had not been taken lightly, describing Sheeran as a friend who had “changed my life”, while Beoga claimed Macklemore had been silenced by “Zionist lobbies”.
Graham also wrote on Instagram, “I love Ed, and I’m grateful for everything we’ve shared. That hasn’t changed. But I can’t put these words out into the world and carry on with this tour as things stand. We’re withdrawing from the remaining dates.”