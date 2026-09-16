Lisa Nandy said she has 'enormous sympathy' for the singer

By Issy Clarke

Ed Sheeran has been placed in an "impossible position" after all four of his support acts quit amid a row surrounding rapper Macklemore's comments about Palestine, the Culture Secretary has told LBC.

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On Monday, American rapper Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, said he had been dropped as a support act after making pro-Palestinian comments on stage in New Jersey. Picture: Getty

Ms Nandy said she hoped Sheeran's tour would not be harmed by the departures and added that the singer was "one of the nicest people I've ever worked with". Picture: Getty

It said venues due to host upcoming shows contacted organisers after the MetLife Stadium performance, warning they would pull the concerts if Macklemore remained on the bill. Hours later, Aaron Rowe, Beoga, Finneas and Lukas Graham announced their decisions to leave the tour. Ms Nandy said she hoped Sheeran's tour would not be harmed by the departures and added that the singer was "one of the nicest people I've ever worked with". She added: "He does huge amounts in Ipswich to reinvest in the community and give young people opportunities. "And so I have enormous sympathy for the position that he finds himself in."

During a September 4 concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Macklemore made the comments that have led to his departure from the tour. Messina Touring Group, promoter of the US leg of Sheeran's Loop Tour, told Rolling Stone that venue owners on the upcoming US tour dates notified the promoters they will not allow a concert to take place with Macklemore in the lineup. "After discussions with stakeholders, Macklemore will not be performing on the remaining support dates," Messina Touring Group said.