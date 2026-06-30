The Culture Secretary has threatened to intervene in the £83 billion takeover of Warner Bros Discovery by Paramount due to public interest concerns.

Lisa Nandy told Parliament on Tuesday she is “minded to intervene” in the deal, which will create one of the world’s largest media and entertainment companies.

Paramount agreed to buy Warner Bros Discovery in February after triumphing over Netflix in a lengthy bidding battle.

Unlike Netflix, Paramount had bid to buy all of Warner Bros’s operations, including networks such as CNN and Discovery, as well as HBO Max, DC Studios and popular titles such as Harry Potter.

It will see them added to Paramount’s CBS and combine two of Hollywood’s last five remaining studios.

The Paramount buyout of Warner’s business will significantly reshape Hollywood and the wider media landscape.

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