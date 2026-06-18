Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has refused to rule out making Netflix and Amazon Prime subscribers pay the licence fee to protect the future of the UK's beleaguered public service broadcaster.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, Ms Nandy rejected funding the BBC through a charge on streamers or direct taxation.

However, she declined to say whether the licence fee would be extended to apply to streaming.

“We have been very careful not to get drawn into speculation about the future funding arrangements for the BBC, except to say that, we have ruled out a levy on streamers, and we have also ruled out direct taxation going to fund the BBC, because of the need for the BBC to retain its independence,” Ms Nandy said.

Her remarks came in response to Tory MP Bradley Thomas, who asked whether she could “rule out extending the BBC licence fee to streaming services” during Culture Questions in the Commons.

It follows reports in May suggesting streaming viewers could be forced to pay the TV licence fee as more and more viewers turn to streaming amid a decline in license fees sold.

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