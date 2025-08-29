Police officers accused of taking down a Union flag said they were actually fitting anti-vandal cameras for a local church.

A separate tweet shared by X user liamtuffs1, including the photo and alleging that officers were removing the flag, was retweeted by Tommy Robinson.

The post, put up around midday on Thursday, has since been seen 1.1 million times, garnering 4,000 retweets and 1,000 comments in response.

The post, from X user Matthardybladerunner, stated: "No time to investigate car crime or burglaries though…” suggesting the officers were neglecting crime-fighting to take down the flag.

A post on X showed officers on a cherry-picker beside a lamppost with a flag attached.

No time to investigate car crime or burglaries though ☠️☠️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #police pic.twitter.com/RN8kjVKeTU

But Cumbria Police quoted the tweet themselves, in their response on Friday, identifying the officers as their own but giving a different explanation for the activity.

The force said in their post on X: "We’re aware of some online rumours, to clarify, no flags were harmed during the CCTV installation.

"The photo shows officers fitting a camera at a local church after vandalism reports. The flag stayed put.

"Please share to help stop misinformation and keep the facts flying high."

The incident is believed to have happened in Barrow, Cumbria.

The widespread flying of flags, following an online movement called Operation Raise the Colours, has become contentious with some local authorities removing some flags.

It has become a controversial issue with some politicians decrying the removal of Union and St George’s Cross flags while others claim the increased flying of flags is a result of xenophobia or racism.