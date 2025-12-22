Following the recent campaign to introduce 'Lillie's law', which would introduce an automatic interim driving ban for anyone under investigation for causing death by dangerous or drink driving, caller Hayden wanted to have his say. He was hit by a drunk driver, losing his career and leaving him with permanent injuries. His brother also died after being hit in a separate drunk driving incident. Paul thinks there should be a minimum £10,000 fine and lifetime ban instead of the £148 and year-long ban that the man who hit him received.