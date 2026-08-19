Curtis Jones is set to move from Liverpool to Inter for a reported £30m fee after eight seasons at his boyhood club.

The England international midfielder, 25, played 34 Premier League games for the Reds last season, which proved to be the last with Arne Slot in charge.

Jones is now expected to follow fellow English player Djed Spence to the San Siro, with Tottenham selling their former wingback for the same £30m price last week.

Inter were Serie A champions last season and have bolstered their squad over the summer, with John Stones becoming the first of the English contingent to arrive after leaving Manchester City.

Jones had been with Liverpool since the age of nine and has played six times for England, scoring once.

It has been reported that new Liverpool gaffer Andoni Iraola was keen to keep him, but the club has been minded to move to sell as he has only one year left on his contract.

Jones has featured for the Reds in several pre-season games. Inter had been keen to sign him in January, but he was tied down to Anfield, where he has remained until now.

Aleksandar Stanković, the son of Inter legend Dejan Stankovic, has also arrived after the Nerazzurri took the option of a buy-back clause to re-sign the midfielder from Club Brugge.

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