South East Water was the first water company to issue a hosepipe ban this summer.

Water bottles are handed out at the Weald Sports Centre on Angley Road in Cranbrook. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Customers have been urged to only use water for “essential” purposes after thousands of Kent homes were hit by supply issues.

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South East Water has warned its customers in the county that water levels in its drinking storage tanks remain “critically low”. Supply had been restored to 7,400 properties in Herne Bay, Rough Common and Blean by Tuesday morning, but some 400 homes were still facing low pressure or no water. A spokesperson from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the situation was “simply not good enough”. Read more: Water firm announces first hosepipe ban in 50 years as UK faces 'most changeable week' of weather since June Read more: Water companies to be blocked from hiking bills during drought but government needs to 'get a grip' on the industry

Customers have been urged to only use water for “essential” purposes. Picture: Alamy

Mike Court, South East Water incident manager, said: “Drinking water supplies have been restored to the 7,400 properties in the Herne Bay, Rough Common and Blean areas of Kent which were experiencing no water or intermittent supplies yesterday. “However, properties in Herne Bay may experience intermittent supplies later today due to high demand for drinking water in the area as the storage tank which supplies the area remains at a critical level. “Approximately 400 properties in the Benenden, Cranbrook and Rolvenden areas of Kent are continuing to experience low pressure or no water this morning. “Water levels within our drinking water storage tank which supplies the area remains critically low. “We’re therefore urging all customers to continue using water for essential uses only today.”

South East Water was the first water company to issue a hosepipe ban this summer . Picture: Alamy