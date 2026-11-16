National insurance (NI) should be cut for businesses employing 21 to 24-year-olds, a major review of youth unemployment is expected to say.

The measure is one suggestion being put forward in a report into youth unemployment by former Labour health minister Alan Milburn.

The review will call for the tax, which was raised from 13.8 per cent to 15 per cent in Rachel Reeves’s maiden Budget, to be gradually reduced over five years for people aged between 21 and 24.

It will also recommend doubling the threshold at which businesses start paying NI for 21 to 24-year-olds from £5,000 to £10,000 - starting with retail and hospitality firms.

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Employer National Insurance Contributions (NICs) are a mandatory tax paid by businesses on top of their employees earnings and are not deducted from an employee’s wages.

The plans are expected to cost £2.3bn to the public purse - but would save bosses an average of £1,500 a year for each young adult they employ.

The 200-page report, due to be released tomorrow, is also expected to suggest measures to reduce the UK's benefits bill.

The Office for Budget Responsibility expects the UK’s welfare bill will total £333bn this year. By the end of the decade, the annual cost will have climbed to £407bn.

Mr Milburn is set to propose that young people should no longer be able to claim the main disability benefits - personal independence payments or the health element of universal credit.

It instead proposes a 'youth allowance' that pays the same as the standard rate of universal credit.