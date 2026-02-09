They are part of everyday life. Government figures show that 43 per cent of UK businesses suffered a cyber breach or attack in the past year, affecting more than 600,000 organisations.

When Co-op faced its own cyber incident last year, one thing became clear very quickly. Technology is vital, but people are what really make the difference. It was the judgement, commitment and resilience of colleagues across the business that helped us keep serving our communities. Cyber security is not just a technical challenge. At its heart, it is a human one.

Yet just as cyber threats are growing, Britain is falling behind on cyber skills. Nearly half of UK businesses say they have basic cyber skills gaps, and almost a third lack the advanced skills needed to respond to serious attacks. That puts jobs, services and economic confidence at risk.

If we want a stronger, safer Britain, we need to fix the skills pipeline – and apprenticeships are one of the most effective ways to do it.

Cyber apprenticeships: not just for school leavers

There is still a belief that apprenticeships are only for young people leaving school. That simply is not true. Cyber apprenticeships offer routes for people of all ages – whether starting out, retraining, returning to work or looking for a new technical career. Programmes now run from entry level right through to degree level.

At Co-op, cyber apprentices are given real responsibility from day one. They work alongside experienced teams, helping to spot threats, understand vulnerabilities and support incident response. This hands-on experience builds confidence and practical skills far faster than classroom learning alone. Many go on to permanent roles helping to protect our systems and our members.

Learning on the job, without the debt

Apprenticeships combine structured learning with real-world experience. Apprentices earn while they learn, apply new skills immediately and build professional networks early in their careers – all without taking on university debt. For many people, this makes a career in cyber not just appealing, but possible.

Programmes such as The Hacking Games also play an important role by helping young people test and develop their technical skills in a safe and ethical way, opening doors to positive careers in cyber security.

Government and education providers have a part to play, but they cannot solve this alone. Every organisation now relies on digital systems. That means every organisation has a responsibility to help train the people who will protect them.

Businesses need to create more apprenticeships, open up accessible entry routes, support retraining and work more closely with educators so training matches real-world needs. Just as importantly, they must offer clear career progression so cyber talent is developed and retained.

Cyber security is now part of the fabric of Britain’s economy. Our strongest defence is a skilled, confident, home-grown workforce, backed by employers who understand what is at stake.

As we mark National Apprenticeship Week, the message is simple. If we want Britain’s businesses, jobs and communities to be safe, we must invest in the people who defend them. Cyber apprenticeships are not optional. They are essential.