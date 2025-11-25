Major London councils launch ‘emergency’ plans after cyber attack hits services
One authority had shut down all of its networks as a precaution after a "cyber-security incident"
Several London councils have been targeted by cyber-attacks in the past two days, with major local authorities reporting widespread disruption to IT systems and public services.
The Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea (RBKC), and Westminster councils have all confirmed issues, with some warning residents that services may be affected.
RBKC confirmed they have reported the attack to the National Cyber Security Centre and the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).
Westminster City Council reported that people were struggling to contact the authority.
Both RBKC and Westminster say they are investigating the cause of the disruption.
The note stated: "We have received intelligence that multiple London councils have been targeted by cyber-attacks within the last 24-48 hours, with potential disruption to systems and services.
"Your immediate co-operation is essential to protect the council and the data of our residents."
An internal memo at Westminster City Council, also seen by the LDRS, said the authority had shut down all of its networks as a precaution after a "cyber-security incident".
The council is understood to have triggered its “business continuity arrangements”, with senior managers drafted in to support essential services.
RBKC posted on X that it was facing a "serious IT issue", which was making it difficult for people to contact the council.
A spokesperson for the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “The Mayor is aware of the cyber attacks that have taken place today and continues to encourage councils to build better cyber resilience through the London Office of Technology and Innovation, the national cyber security agency and the National Crime Agency.”
He said: "We are trying to encourage councils to have better resilience but the reality is, I'm afraid, those who breach protections are going to try more and more ways to get into those systems.
"We're going to make sure we're resilient, that means making sure we have the right safeguards in place."
A Kensington and Chelsea Council spokesperson said: “Kensington and Chelsea Council and Westminster City Council are responding to a cyber incident affecting some shared IT systems. We identified the issue quickly on Monday (24 November) and are working with cyber specialists and the National Cyber Security Centre to protect data and restore services.
“Some systems, including phone lines, are disrupted. If you need to contact Kensington and Chelsea Council, please use the phone numbers at the top of www.rbkc.gov.uk/contact-us/call-or-email-us. We’ve activated business continuity and emergency plans to ensure we are still delivering critical services to residents, focusing on supporting the most vulnerable.
“We are investigating the cause of the incident and will provide more information when it is available. We would like to apologise for any disruption and thank residents for their patience as we work to bring systems back online safely.”
Hammersmith & Fulham Council are also affected by a cyber attack, but this remains unconfirmed.
Metropolitan Police, Kensington & Chelsea (RBKC), Westminster and Hammersmith & Fulham councils have been contacted by LBC for comment.