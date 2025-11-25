One authority had shut down all of its networks as a precaution after a "cyber-security incident"

By Alice Padgett

Several London councils have been targeted by cyber-attacks in the past two days, with major local authorities reporting widespread disruption to IT systems and public services.

The Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea (RBKC), and Westminster councils have all confirmed issues, with some warning residents that services may be affected. RBKC confirmed they have reported the attack to the National Cyber Security Centre and the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO). Westminster City Council reported that people were struggling to contact the authority. Both RBKC and Westminster say they are investigating the cause of the disruption. The note stated: "We have received intelligence that multiple London councils have been targeted by cyber-attacks within the last 24-48 hours, with potential disruption to systems and services. "Your immediate co-operation is essential to protect the council and the data of our residents." Read More: Cyberattacks costing UK small businesses close to £1 billion a year as experts issue stark warning Read More: Almost 4,000 cyber-flashing crimes recorded since becoming an offence

Hammersmith & Fulham Council has confirmed issues. Picture: Alamy

An internal memo at Westminster City Council, also seen by the LDRS, said the authority had shut down all of its networks as a precaution after a "cyber-security incident". The council is understood to have triggered its “business continuity arrangements”, with senior managers drafted in to support essential services. RBKC posted on X that it was facing a "serious IT issue", which was making it difficult for people to contact the council. A spokesperson for the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “The Mayor is aware of the cyber attacks that have taken place today and continues to encourage councils to build better cyber resilience through the London Office of Technology and Innovation, the national cyber security agency and the National Crime Agency.”

