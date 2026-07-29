A group called ExfilSquad have claimed responsibility for the breach

Hackers have obtained more than half a million pieces of data in a cyber-attack on the Department for Education. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Hackers have obtained more than half a million pieces of data in a cyber-attack on the Department for Education (DfE) in England.

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The incident, understood to have occurred last week, involved 607,000 records. The data taken includes names, job titles, telephone numbers and email addresses of government officials, school leaders and university staff, but does not include bank details or other sensitive information. The DfE confirmed the incident and said it is working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre and the National Crime Agency (NCA). It said the breach was quickly contained and that the data protection risk to individuals is not high. Read more: Police chief resigns one day before hearing into allegations of misconduct Read more: Boy, 7, dies after Essex beach tragedy that killed mum and daughter

Lucy Powell, the UK's new Secretary of State for Education. Picture: Alamy

The department’s help desk self-service portal and its Turing Scheme portal – used by education providers to manage funding for international placements – were attacked, and it has switched to using the telephone while work to fix them is carried out. The Times reported that, according to dark web posts, a group called ExfilSquad claimed responsibility for the breach. The DfE has reported the incident to the Information Commissioner’s Office. A spokesperson said: “We have robust processes in place to protect information and took swift action to contain this incident. “The information involved is limited to customer service contact details relating to individuals and organisations. “No other data has been accessed. “We continue to work closely with the National Cyber Security Centre and the National Crime Agency.”

A group called ExfilSquad have claimed responsibility for the breach. . Picture: Alamy