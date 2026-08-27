The Manchester Airports Group (MAG) has suffered a major cyber hack, with around 8.7 million customers' data accessed.

The group which runs Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands airports was made aware of the breach on Tuesday.

However, the attack is believed to have happened a few days earlier.

Data from passengers who used the company's car parking, lounge and Wi-Fi services has been accessed, but bank details haven't been taken, according to the group.

The data included passengers' email addresses, phone numbers, vehicle registrations and postcodes.

A MAG spokesperson said: "Manchester Airports Group has been subject to a cyber security incident by an unauthorised third party.

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