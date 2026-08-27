Huge cyber-attack sees 8.7 million UK airport passenger details stolen
The data stolen included passengers' email addresses, phone numbers, vehicle registrations and postcodes
The Manchester Airports Group (MAG) has suffered a major cyber hack, with around 8.7 million customers' data accessed.
Listen to this article
The group which runs Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands airports was made aware of the breach on Tuesday.
However, the attack is believed to have happened a few days earlier.
Data from passengers who used the company's car parking, lounge and Wi-Fi services has been accessed, but bank details haven't been taken, according to the group.
The data included passengers' email addresses, phone numbers, vehicle registrations and postcodes.
A MAG spokesperson said: "Manchester Airports Group has been subject to a cyber security incident by an unauthorised third party.
Read more: Horror as two men die after falling into silage tank at Cheshire farm
Read more: 'A tsunami from the sky': Tragedy strikes Nepal-Tibet border as devastating flash floods 'wipe out' villages, leave 300 dead and more than 1,000 missing
"A quantity of customer data has been obtained that relates to car park, lounge and Fast Track bookings and in-airport WIFI sign-ups at Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands airports.
“We immediately contained the risk and have been working with specialist advisors and taking appropriate steps to protect our customers and systems.
"We have informed and are working with the relevant authorities. At no point has passenger safety or aviation security been compromised.
“The incident has not resulted in any operational disruption. Airport operations remain unaffected and customer parking services continue to operate normally.
“Neither MAG nor the system accessed hold customers’ bank or payment details. The data that has been accessed includes customers’ email addresses, phone numbers, vehicle registrations and postcodes.
"We would like to reassure customers that Manchester Airport Group takes the security of customer information extremely seriously and we apologise for any inconvenience or concern caused.”
This is a breaking news story.