Staff information 'compromised' and disruption to non-emergency systems after cyber attack at Welsh police force
Dyfed-Powys Police said the incident had caused disruption to some non-emergency systems but no personal data relating to members of the public is believed to have been accessed.
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A police force in Wales has been hit by a cyber attack which may have resulted in staff information being compromised.
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Dyfed-Powys Police said the incident had caused disruption to some non-emergency systems but no personal data relating to members of the public is believed to have been accessed.
The force said it is receiving support from cyber-security specialists and its systems have been subject to “precautionary measures” while an investigation is under way.
A spokesperson said: “At this stage, our investigation has found no evidence that members of the public’s personal data has been accessed or compromised as a result of this incident.
“We are, however, continuing to investigate whether any information relating to our staff may have been accessed or compromised, and are taking all appropriate steps to protect that information, and will provide appropriate advice to colleagues if required.”
Dyfed-Powys is the third largest police force in the United Kingdom by geographic area after Police Scotland and the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
The area served by Dyfed-Powys Police includes Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys, and equates to more than 500,000 people, a number that rises significantly with tourists each year.