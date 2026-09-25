A police force in Wales has been hit by a cyber attack which may have resulted in staff information being compromised.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the incident had caused disruption to some non-emergency systems but no personal data relating to members of the public is believed to have been accessed.

The force said it is receiving support from cyber-security specialists and its systems have been subject to “precautionary measures” while an investigation is under way.

A spokesperson said: “At this stage, our investigation has found no evidence that members of the public’s personal data has been accessed or compromised as a result of this incident.