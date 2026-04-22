NCSC deals with around four nationally significant incidents per week and most of them are carried out by hostile states including China, Iran and Russia

Most nationally significant cyber attacks on Britain are carried out by hostile states including China, Iran and Russia, the head of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) will say. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Most nationally significant cyber attacks on Britain are carried out by hostile states including China, Iran and Russia, the head of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) will say.

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Dr Richard Horne is expected to tell the annual CyberUK conference in Glasgow on Wednesday that rapid changes in technology and increased international tensions are creating “what feels like tumultuous uncertainty” for the UK. He is set to warn that businesses should be prepared to protect themselves against cyber attacks without needing the option of paying ransoms, because the UK could be targeted “at scale” if it were to become involved in an international conflict. NCSC, which is part of GCHQ, deals with around four nationally significant incidents per week and, while those numbers remain “fairly steady”, Dr Horne will say that most of them are carried out by hostile states including China, Iran and Russia. Read more: Russia laying groundwork for intervention in Nato territory as false flag risks rise, experts warn Read more: Donald Trump 'extends Iran war ceasefire' just hours before agreement was set to expire

CEO of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre, Richard Horne speaks at the NCSC headquarters on October 14, 2025. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

“Criminal activity such as ransomware remains the most prevalent threat to the vast majority of organisations. “But the majority of the nationally significant incidents that my teams are handling now originate directly or indirectly from nation states. “We know that China’s intelligence and military agencies now display an eye-watering level of sophistication in their cyber operations. “This, combined with their whole-of-state approach, means we face more than just a capable cyber threat but a peer competitor in cyber space. “We know that Iran is almost certainly using cyber activity to support the repression of British individuals on our streets who are seen as a threat to the regime. “And we know that Russia is taking the cyber lessons it has learnt in a theatre of war and is moving them beyond the battlefield. “The tactics and techniques honed in conflict are now being directed at states it considers hostile.”

Richard Horne, CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), speaks on stage during the CyberUK conference at the Central Convention Complex in Manchester. Picture: Alamy