Cyber attackers have been hitting very close to home: they stopped Marks & Spencer taking online orders for weeks and shut Jaguar Land Rover’s factories for more than a month.

The Government guaranteed a £1.5 billion loan to keep JLR and its suppliers going.

So what’s actually going on? AI has made cyber attacks significantly more powerful. But first, a step back.

Cyber security is just regular security, applied to the digital world. A criminal used to run a bank heist to steal a few million. Today, North Korean hackers can steal $1.5 billion from the crypto exchange Bybit without leaving their desks.

M&S lost around £300 million in profit. The money, however, is only the start as the real damage is to trust. Do you want to put your life savings in a bank that has just been robbed? Would you keep emailing your doctor or your lawyer if you knew every email could end up in a criminal’s hands? Probably not. That’s why cyber security exists.

Just as buildings have guards, locks and pass keys, we’ve built the same sorts of defences in the digital world. Since 2018, Britain has required its most critical services to put them in place. On Tuesday, MPs debated the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill, which updates those rules to include AI. It’s a good start, but it’s barely scratching the surface of the problem.

Here’s how AI changes the picture.

First, criminals and hostile states now have AI models that can hack organisations on their own. As Dame Chi Onwurah told the Commons, AI is “putting a booster rocket” under the threat they pose.

Second, businesses are now deploying AI internally, so more of our digital world is being built by AI, not humans. These AI agents don’t yet have the common sense that people have and they can’t get fired. These agents are not like traditional software, not at all. Regular software does what it was written to do whereas an agent decides for itself what to do next.

This summer, AI agents being tested by OpenAI broke out and hacked the AI platform Hugging Face. That incident is widely seen as why the Lords added AI agents to the Bill. These are two of the most advanced AI companies in the world. Where does that leave the rest of us?

The quieter version should worry businesses even more. At HelmGuard, we started monitoring our own AI agents and found them doing things nobody had asked for. They changed colleagues’ code, skipped required reviews and pulled in outside software we hadn’t approved. In one case, an agent tried to fetch secrets from our live systems. Luckily, our defences stopped that last one.

None of it was malicious. All of it was buried 50 to 100 steps into a task. If we hadn’t been watching, would anyone have noticed? Almost certainly not.

So does the Bill go far enough? No. Its new AI clause lets the Government gather information when an incident is caused by a “loss of oversight or control” of an AI agent, but you can’t lose oversight you never had. When Dame Chi asked the Minister for an example of what the clause would capture, he said he might have to write to her.

The agent that went after our secrets caused no incident. Under the Bill, a near miss like that is reported voluntarily, if at all. But with AI agents, near misses are the early warning. Does that mean more red tape? No. It’s a basic expectation: if you put an AI agent to work, you should know what it did.

Most companies have no clue what their AI agents are up to and the Government now wants to know.

It doesn’t stop at your own front door either, your suppliers are part of your risk too. Both the Bybit and M&S attacks reportedly came in through a third party.

The Bill rightly brings more IT providers into scope, but most businesses still check their suppliers once a year with a questionnaire, and the Bill won’t change that on its own. That tells you about one day out of 365. It tells you nothing about the other 364, or about the AI agents your suppliers now run on your behalf.

So what should businesses do? Don’t wait for the Bill. Know which AI agents are running in your business, and in your suppliers’. Know what they can reach and what they actually did, and check continuously not annually.

Could a team of people read that much activity? Of course not, the only practical answer is to use AI to watch AI.

The Government has given itself the power to ask what your AI agent did. Make sure you can answer before it asks.

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Jack Miller is an AI security expert and CTO of HelmGuard

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