Cyber experts race to secure tens of thousands of UK fridges from hackers after critical security flaw uncovered
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Cyber experts have raced to secure tens of thousands of fridges and freezers across Britain's retail and foodservice sectors after a major security flaw was uncovered.
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A secret operation has been taking place to prevent attacks seen in Europe, where tonnes of food were spoiled by hackers at hundreds of stores across France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg and elsewhere.
The hacks caused millions of pounds worth of damage and highlighted the vulnerability of internet-connected systems.
It had largely been believed that the UK was not vulnerable to such attacks, as the British refrigeration industry relies on other technologies.
But in October, security researchers discovered a significant flaw that could have caused catastrophic damage if exploited by hackers.
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Cyber security experts have since been racing to warn companies up and down the country.
The vulnerability was first uncovered by researchers at cybersecurity firm Omega Systems before Pen Test Partners helped verify it and raise awareness.
Word then spread to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) amid a drive to fix the security flaws, according to a report.
Most major supermarkets have reportedly been told to divert IT teams to assess the risks, with an unnamed worker at one large chain admitting they took hundreds of devices offline every day in the space of a week.
Earlier this month, a number of UK meat suppliers said their fridges heated up overnight as they were impacted by cyber attacks targeting software used by supermarkets and food suppliers across Europe.
The Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (Aims) said a few of its roughly 300 members had “unexpectedly become collateral” from the hack.Some members saw fridge systems begin to defrost on Monday night, and another saw their unit rise up to 100C in temperature.
In October, hackers took control of cooling units at up to 700 supermarkets in France in a large-scale attack, leading to major losses of chilled and frozen food.
The attackers reportedly overrode settings on thousands of freezers, fridges and chilled cabinets, raising temperatures from as low as -27C to more than 50C.Stores were forced to throw away large quantities of fresh meat, dairy and frozen goods, with losses ranging from tens of thousands of euros to more than €130,000 (£109,000) per store.
It came after Dutch supermarket company Ahold Delhaize said it was also dealing with a “security issue” in its network.
In November, stores in Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Ireland and Estonia reported disruption after refrigeration systems were reportedly switched off or forced into defrost mode overnight.It was not clear who was behind the attacks, and no group claimed responsibility.