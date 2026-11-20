Cyber security experts have been racing to secure supermarket fridges and freezers from hackers. Picture: Andrew Lockie/Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Cyber experts have raced to secure tens of thousands of fridges and freezers across Britain's retail and foodservice sectors after a major security flaw was uncovered.

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A secret operation has been taking place to prevent attacks seen in Europe, where tonnes of food were spoiled by hackers at hundreds of stores across France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg and elsewhere. The hacks caused millions of pounds worth of damage and highlighted the vulnerability of internet-connected systems. It had largely been believed that the UK was not vulnerable to such attacks, as the British refrigeration industry relies on other technologies. But in October, security researchers discovered a significant flaw that could have caused catastrophic damage if exploited by hackers. Read more: UK 'seriously underprepared' for emergencies and threats such as cyberattacks and extreme weather, resilience group warns Read more: France blames Iran for cyberattacks that wiped out European fridges and threatens sanctions

Supermarket employees take precautions in Belgium to protect perishable items after fridges were taken offline. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

Cyber security experts have since been racing to warn companies up and down the country. The vulnerability was first uncovered by researchers at cybersecurity firm Omega Systems before Pen Test Partners helped verify it and raise awareness. Word then spread to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) amid a drive to fix the security flaws, according to a report. Most major supermarkets have reportedly been told to divert IT teams to assess the risks, with an unnamed worker at one large chain admitting they took hundreds of devices offline every day in the space of a week.