Mr Horne said AI did not yet constitute a national security threat in his view because the new models were "not finding new attacks, they're just exposing more security vulnerabilities".

Richard Horne, CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre, said AI models like Mythos were a "Warning shot" about the risks of powerful AI. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The UK's top cybersecurity chief has warned that organisations need to improve cyber defences with much greater urgency amid the delayed rollout of Anthropic's Claude Mythos model.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Richard Horne, the head of the National Cybersecurity Centre, said models like Claude Mythos were "warning shots" about the risks of powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) and that organisations needed to update cyber defences with "10 times urgency". Mythos is the latest model developed by leading AI firm Anthropic, which forms part of its wider system called Claude. Anthropic said the powerful tool could handle hacking and cybersecurity tasks better than humans, creating concern about the potential danger to digital services. Read more: Landlord British Land hikes guidance amid strong demand from AI firms Read more: Income tax will be dead within five years as AI jobs crisis grows, says Monzo founder

Claude Mythos by Anthropic is not available to the public. Picture: Alamy

The company has not released Mythos to the public and has only made it available to a select group of companies, including the UK AI Security Institute, which separately confirmed its assessment. Mr Horne said AI did not yet constitute a national security threat in his view because the new models were "not finding new attacks, they're just exposing more security vulnerabilities". He continued: "We're in a kind of perfect storm where we have two forces - one huge technology disruption, one rising geopolitical tensions, and they come together. And cybersecurity's in the middle of them." Read more: Tech secretary to launch £500 million Sovereign AI Unit to help British firms Read more: AI chatbots often ‘hallucinate’ and give inaccurate medical information, study says