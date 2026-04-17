A cycle hire company is braced for a 200% spike in users during the London Underground strike next week as thousands of less experienced riders take to the roads.

He is hoping that it will not be a repeat of the scenes last September when RMT members down tools next week, but Forest has made assurances that users are guided by resources and advised to wear a helmet.

“Many ride with headphones in, completely oblivious to their surroundings. And most are on e-bikes, which can easily accelerate to 15mph."

“London’s roads have been flooded with people who clearly haven’t ridden a bike since they were eight-years-old at Center Parcs,” he said.

Commuter cyclist Johnny Jenkins told LBC last year that the Underground strikes last September had been like “playing dodgems on London's roads, but much less fun”.

E-bike operator Forest has told LBC that cyclists should plan their journeys and take precautions when the Tube is not running over two 24-hour periods on Tuesday and Thursday.

Like Lime and Transport for London’s own Santander Cycles, Forest is expecting to cater for a huge uptake of cyclists - but its head of policy, Alex Berwin, says precautions have been taken to cater for riders unused to the roads.

"Schemes such as Forest were essential last year in helping people get around,” he said, adding that he witnessed a 200% rise in the numbers of users - although did not have figures as to how many were using the bikes.

“We are looking ahead to next week and hoping to provide the same service again.”

Mr Berwin added that London’s infrastructure is improving all the time to make cycling safer, but said users should allow plenty of time to ride and check their route before leaving.

“Our message is to take care and follow the rules of the road and do what you know is the right thing to do,” he said.

“I think people are surprised with how straightforward it is now in London compared to ten or fifteen years ago. The vast majority of bike rides take place without an incident and we would encourage anyone to try it.”

He added: “We saw an 18 to 20% bump after the strike last time, which suggested people did keep continuing cycling - although obviously we have had winter and poorer weather since.

“But they know it’s a viable and useful way to get to work, after last time, and with better weather next week we are expecting that number to go up again.”

Transport for London has been contacted for a response.