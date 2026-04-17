Figures obtained exclusively by LBC show 100+ drivers in the capital are yet to be prosecuted for fleeing the scene last year alone, writes Benji Hyer

Benji, discharged from hospital. Picture: LBC

By Benji Hyer

The car was travelling so fast that I didn’t even hear it approaching. The first noise I remember was the crunch of metal as the vehicle slammed into me from behind. Next thing I knew, I was lying on the tarmac – bloodied, bruised, broken, and concussed.

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Instead of coming to my aid, the driver immediately sped away, leaving behind huge chunks of their car’s outer shell which were ripped off in the crash. I’m a cautious, law-abiding, experienced city rider. But I had just been a victim of a hit-and-run in the heart of London. I contacted the police. Yet the driver was never caught. It’s an all-too-common story. In hospital, a nurse told me anecdotally that I was one of several casualties of this crime she’d seen that day alone. And LBC can now reveal that according to figures obtained from the Metropolitan Police, there were at least 106 car-on-bike hit-and-run collisions recorded in London in 2025, with 52 resulting in personal injury. So far, zero arrests have been made. There have been four prosecutions, but only after drivers came forward voluntarily. Read More: Young cyclist killed at Road World Championships lay undiscovered for 82 minutes after crash Read More: Two Met officers charged after pregnant woman and unborn baby killed in police crash

Benji after the crash. Picture: LBC

The car wing mirrors after the crash. Picture: LBC

The Metropolitan Police says arrests are dependent on several factors, such as the severity of any injuries. The force clarified that suspects may still be subject to prosecution, even in the absence of an arrest, and that a number of investigations remain open. “Amongst the hundred or so incidents, I'm sure that there'll have been some quite serious ones. So the fact that they've never led to any [arrests] is still quite alarming,” Cycling UK’s Duncan Dollimore tells me. “The threat of enforcement is something that has a massive impact on people’s behaviour. And at the minute it feels as though that fear of being caught is disappearing on our roads.” Tom Bogdanowicz from the London Cycling Campaign agrees: “if people think they can get away with it, they try and get away with it. It’s absolutely unacceptable and shocking.”

The scene of the incident. Picture: LBC

So what can be done about this largely unpunished crime? Mr Bogdanowicz says “one of the reasons behind hit-and-runs is the existence of unregistered or uninsured vehicles or drivers. The police can take action to reduce this by using the cameras that they have up on the roads and taking those vehicles off the roads. I think they should be able to do it even with the resources they have, by making better use of existing technology.” The Metropolitan Police maintains its “dedicated team of officers” are “working hard to reduce collisions and ensure the safety of all road users” by cracking down on “offences that cause the greatest harm,” including uninsured or unlicensed vehicles and drivers. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Mayor of London says City Hall is “backing the Met police with a record £1.26 billion funding to provide more visible policing in hotspot areas, as well as data and intelligence-led policing to continue building a safer London for everyone.” Transport for London is also accelerating investment to expand the safety camera network, according to Sadiq Khan’s spokesperson.

Benji in hospital. Picture: LBC