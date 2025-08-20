'I will finish you': Moment road vigilante Cycling Mikey confronts two 'mobile phone thieves' on e-bikes
The moment bike-riding vigilante Cycling Mikey is captured confronting two e-bike riders he claims are 'mobile phone thieves' before 'pulling a sharpie' on the pair has been caught on camera.
The footage, uploaded to social media, appears to show the moment the two riders in Chiswick, west London, recognise Mikey - after the cycling vigilante accuses them of stealing mobile phones.
One of the e-bike riders, who is seen wearing a balaclava and fluorescent helmet, can be heard excitedly shouting "Oi, boi, no way?!" after spotting the social media personality.
Moments later, the rider circles back around before turning back to check and confirming "Oi, it's Cycling Mikey!" and appearing to taunt him.
Posted to Instagram by street video and drill account @t.32smokeyy, the video entitled 'Cycling Mikey pulls out a flicky,' then shows Michael van Erp, otherwise known as Cycling Mikey, produce an object from his trouser pocket and point it at the pair.
The video claims the item it to be 'a flicky' - an abbreviation commonly used for a flick-knife, while in response to the claim, Mr van Erp told LBC it was nothing more than a "sharpie".
"They do say the pen is mightier than the sword!" Mr van Erp insisted.
A separate video, posted by Mr van Erp, appears to show events leading up to the confrontation, with the cycling vigilante calling the police on the 'thieves' after insisting "I will finish you" as he brandishes the sharpie.
Mr van Erp also suggests the thieves disposed of a bag over the side of the bridge above the railway line - later going in search of it in the graveyard below.
One of the pair of riders repeats "Wagwan Mikey!" multiple times, while Cycling Mikey stands over his bike looking alarmed.
Seemingly unfazed, the second e-bike rider circles around to join him, as the pair continue to repeat "Wagwan Mikey!".
Mikey is seen to stand beside his bike brandishing the pen and pointing it in the direction of one rider wearing a fluorescent yellow helmet.
The pair of e-bike riders can then be heard laughing, before riding off.
In response to the claims he was carrying a 'knife', Mr van Erps told LBC: "I don't carry a knife and never have. You can just about see it my own video - it's a rounded black plastic object. I don't think you could hurt anyone with it.
"Amusingly it's a Sharpie, but there's nothing sharp about it, just a rounded plastic pen. Mind you, they do say the pen is mightier than the sword!
"Despite my dislike of those suspected thieves, I would not wish any harm on them or anyone else."
He added: "Apparently the police had been chasing them all over Chiswick that afternoon."
It comes weeks after vigilante cyclist Cycling Mikey was captured on camera pushing his bike into path of an oncoming car in an attempt to stop it from driving down a street marked 'no entry'.
The incident, which took place on earlier this month, otherwise known by his online alias Cycling Mikey, was uploaded to social media by the cyclist and an onlooker, with the confrontation also captured on the cyclist's head worn camera.
The video shows Mr van Erp engaged in a heated exchange, as the motorist attempts to carry straight on - at which point Mikey pushes his bike into the road in an effort to stop him.
LBC has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.