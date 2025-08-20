The moment bike-riding vigilante Cycling Mikey is captured confronting two e-bike riders he claims are 'mobile phone thieves' before 'pulling a sharpie' on the pair has been caught on camera.

The footage, uploaded to social media, appears to show the moment the two riders in Chiswick, west London, recognise Mikey - after the cycling vigilante accuses them of stealing mobile phones.

One of the e-bike riders, who is seen wearing a balaclava and fluorescent helmet, can be heard excitedly shouting "Oi, boi, no way?!" after spotting the social media personality.

Moments later, the rider circles back around before turning back to check and confirming "Oi, it's Cycling Mikey!" and appearing to taunt him.

Posted to Instagram by street video and drill account @t.32smokeyy, the video entitled 'Cycling Mikey pulls out a flicky,' then shows Michael van Erp, otherwise known as Cycling Mikey, produce an object from his trouser pocket and point it at the pair.

The video claims the item it to be 'a flicky' - an abbreviation commonly used for a flick-knife, while in response to the claim, Mr van Erp told LBC it was nothing more than a "sharpie".

"They do say the pen is mightier than the sword!" Mr van Erp insisted.

A separate video, posted by Mr van Erp, appears to show events leading up to the confrontation, with the cycling vigilante calling the police on the 'thieves' after insisting "I will finish you" as he brandishes the sharpie.

Mr van Erp also suggests the thieves disposed of a bag over the side of the bridge above the railway line - later going in search of it in the graveyard below.

