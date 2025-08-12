CyclingMikey shared a video of the incident on social media. Picture: CyclingMikey

By Ella Bennett

Activist Cycling Mikey has addressed backlash after he pushed his bike in front of a car to stop it from driving down a street marked 'no entry'.

Footage of Cycling Mikey, real name Michael van Erp, was uploaded to social media by the cyclist and an onlooker. The video shows Mr van Erp attempting to stop a Fiat 500 driver who was attempting to sneak down a road with roadworks and a 'no entry' sign during a lull in traffic close to Peddenswick Road, Hammersmith. After a heated exchange between Cycling Mikey and the driver, the motorist decides to carry straight on - at which point Mikey pushes his bike into the road in an effort to stop him. The driver collides with the bike, which flies across the road on its side, with Cycling Mikey's belongings including a pair of socks, inner tube and a spanner strewn across the tarmac. Read more:Moment vigilante cyclist Cycling Mikey pushes his bike into path of car he was trying to stop at ‘no entry’ roadworks Read more: Over 70s face driving ban under Labour plans for compulsory eye tests and lower drink-drive limit

Cycling Mikey has spoken out about the incident saying he "couldn't brake a 28kg e-bike once [he] realised the driver wasn't stopping". He has defended his actions and called out the driver. Writing on X, he said: "It's the same violent attitude that that driver displayed in his lack of care for others and his determination to drive how he wanted. "You children can't accept being told no." Despite the impact of the car hitting his bike hard enough to send his belongings flying, the activist says his bike is "apparently OK", but added: "It's not beyond the realms of possibility that there is frame damage." The incident is the latest social media clip from the cyclist, who gained attention online by posting videos of misbehaving motorists - namely those using their phones behind the wheel.

The motorist can then be spotted speeding off into the distance. Picture: Instagram

The latest stats from the bike vigilante's social media account claim Mikey has reported 2,280 drivers since 2019, with stars including director Guy Ritchie and boxer Chris Eubank reportedly among those caught on camera. After capturing incidents, the cyclist hands the footage to the police, with his clips resulting in 2,649 penalty points being slapped on the licenses of motorists, alongside £165,700 in fines. He also claims that 35 drivers have been disqualified. In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of footage circulating on social media which appears to show an incident on Paddenswick Road, Hammersmith on Sunday, 10 August. "No arrests have been made at this stage. “We urge victims of crime to contact the police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.”