A cyclist has been convicted and fined after riding “furiously” at babies while trying to flee from police.

Daniel Kennedy, 43, swerved dangerously into traffic, almost causing a crash, after being spotted by police cycling on the pavement in Liverpool while using his phone.

In a bid to get away, Kennedy mounted the pavement and rode at a family with babies in prams, forcing them to hastily get out of his way, a court heard.

Kennedy was caught by police after falling off his bike in his botched getaway attempt, and he has now been convicted by a court of dangerous cycling.

He pleaded guilty at Wirral Magistrates’ Court last week, and was sentenced by magistrate Peter Bingham to a £120 fine, costs of £120, and a £48 victim surcharge.

Kennedy, from Liverpool, offered no mitigation as he entered his guilty plea in writing.

In a statement to the court, Pc Samuel Hawthorn said he was on patrol at 7pm on July 8 in Aigburth Road when he spotted Kennedy “cycling at some considerable speed along the pavement whilst holding a mobile phone to his ear”.

“I told him to stop,” he said.