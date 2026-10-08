Cyclist, 43, convicted after riding 'furiously' at babies
A cyclist has been convicted and fined after riding “furiously” at babies while trying to flee from police.
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Daniel Kennedy, 43, swerved dangerously into traffic, almost causing a crash, after being spotted by police cycling on the pavement in Liverpool while using his phone.
In a bid to get away, Kennedy mounted the pavement and rode at a family with babies in prams, forcing them to hastily get out of his way, a court heard.
Kennedy was caught by police after falling off his bike in his botched getaway attempt, and he has now been convicted by a court of dangerous cycling.
He pleaded guilty at Wirral Magistrates’ Court last week, and was sentenced by magistrate Peter Bingham to a £120 fine, costs of £120, and a £48 victim surcharge.
Kennedy, from Liverpool, offered no mitigation as he entered his guilty plea in writing.
In a statement to the court, Pc Samuel Hawthorn said he was on patrol at 7pm on July 8 in Aigburth Road when he spotted Kennedy “cycling at some considerable speed along the pavement whilst holding a mobile phone to his ear”.
“I told him to stop,” he said.
“He looked at me and said ‘OK boss’, and as we stopped the police vehicle he turned the bike 180 degrees and rode off, into the road, into oncoming traffic.
“Numerous vehicles had to emergency brake and swerve to avoid colliding with him.
“He then crossed the other carriageway onto the opposite side of the road.
“As we turned our police vehicle around he doubled back and cycled off down Belgrave Road.
“At the end he turned left onto Buckland Street and then turned right onto a pedestrian path.
“The entrance narrowed between two sets of railings where a family, including babies in prams, were currently walking through.
“He cycled furiously towards them, they had to move quickly to avoid being hurt and he forced his way through.
“Had they not moved out of his way, (I) believe someone would have been seriously injured.
“He then fell off the bike and was detained.”
Kennedy was not required to attend court, and pleaded guilty through the fast-track Single Justice Procedure.