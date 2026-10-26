Cyclists ignore calls to 'dismount' as they continue to ride down Oxford Street despite pedestrianisation
Vehicles will be prohibited from accessing almost a kilometre between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street from October 26
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Cyclists are still riding down Oxford Street despite a mile-long stretch of the renowned shopping street officially becoming pedestrianised today.
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Footage posted to social media shows cyclists ignoring barriers and signs ordering them to walk their bikes down the traffic-free street.
Shouts of "dismount" could be heard as multiple security guards desperately tried to get them to stop.
The street is supposed to be closed to vehicles and bicylces, with Orchard Street and Great Portland Street declared traffic-free.
The closure has already caused lengthy queues around neighbouring streets at rush hour on Monday, with buses, taxis, private hire vehicles, private motorised vehicles, cycles, scooters and pedicabs no longer able to enter.
Meanwhile, deliveries can be made from midnight to 7am for stores along the stretch, popular among tourists.
Oxford Street, which produces an annual spend of around £3.1 billion, is one of the world’s busiest shopping areas, with around half a million visitors each day and the overhaul comes in time for the run-up to Christmas.
Vehicles are now prohibited from accessing almost a kilometre between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street and are instead being diverted onto nearby roads.
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Day one of Sadiq Khan’s Oxford Street pedestrianisation: empty pavements, roadwork barriers, security guards and cyclists riding on the pavement.— LBL (@we_are_LBL) October 26, 2026
This is the grand transformation London was promised? Or another vanity project being sold as progress? 👏#OxfordStreet #London pic.twitter.com/cV3x0fHVUj
Oxford Street is one of the world’s busiest shopping areas, with around half a million visitors each day.
Lord Sadiq Khan said the changes come “just in time” for the Christmas shopping period, hailing “a truly momentous occasion for the capital”.
“Following strong support from Londoners and businesses, I’m excited to see my bold vision for Oxford Street really coming to life next month as we start going traffic-free, just in time for the busy Christmas shopping period,” the mayor said.
“I encourage everyone to explore and enjoy our newly traffic-free Oxford Street, as we work to create a vibrant destination that welcomes Londoners and visitors alike.
“Revitalising Oxford Street will help to super-charge regeneration, boosting jobs and economic growth in the capital and beyond.”
He added the plans will help build a “greener, better, more prosperous London for everyone”.
But the deputy leader of Westminster City Council said Lord Khan is “rushing preparations”.
Councillor Tim Barnes said: “While we finally now have a timetable for the proposed pedestrianisation, Westminster City Council, residents and businesses on Oxford Street still have a long list of unanswered questions about how it will work.
A new era for Oxford Street starts now 💚 pic.twitter.com/hrmWTuzW9z— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) October 25, 2026
“If this is going to be the ‘greener, better and more prosperous’ success that the mayor has promised, then issues around access, air pollution, street cleaning and public safety, need answers urgently.
“Right now there’s a danger that we will have all of the downsides and too little upside.
“Traffic will be pushed to the small streets nearby causing economic and environmental harm.
“We are writing to the Oxford Street Development Corporation (OSDC) with our serious concerns now it is obvious the mayor is rushing preparations with little time left.”
Transport for London will work with OSDC to clean and declutter the street and install new safety measures, with works beginning this week.
The pedestrianisation of this initial stretch forms the “first phase” of changes to Oxford Street, according to the mayor’s office.
The changes will be temporary so that “real-time data” can be collected on how people use the space which will help inform the design of permanent improvements as part of plans to pedestrianise the rest of Oxford Street.
Two new public squares, more than 100 new seats, dining tables and over 50 new trees are expected to be in place by the end of spring next year.