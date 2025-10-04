Cyclists caused a record number of injuries to pedestrians in 2024, data shows.

Over the last five years, these collisions have skyrocketed by 60 percent, Department for Transport (DfT) road casualty figures show.

Up to 321 of those collisions took place either on a pavement or a pedestrian crossing, a 9 percent surge from the 292 seen in 2023.

That’s up 19 percent from the 507 similar injuries in 2023.

Police recorded 603 incidents where a pedestrian was injured in collision with a cyclist in 2024.

Last year was the worst on record for casualties involving cyclists on pavements and at zebra crossings.

It is not clear whether the collisions involved conventional bicycles or e-bikes, or who was at fault.

But it comes pressure grows on the government to do more to protect pedestrians, as road safety campaigners lash out at cyclists who flout traffic rules.

It comes after a study found that more than half of London's cyclists run red lights.

The study, commissioned by e-bike provider Lime, found 52% of London cyclists run red lights.

Regular cyclists comprise the most red-light violations.

58% of daily cyclists reported running red lights compared with 43% of monthly cyclists.

Meanwhile, 16% of riders admitted to regularly going through traffic lights when they are meant to stop.

The report surveyed more than 1,000 cyclists in cities across the UK.

It is illegal by rule 71 of the Highway Code for a cyclist (or anyone) to run a red light, yet thousands are reportedly said to be doing it every day.

City of London Police has said it wants the ability to implement harsher punishments to cyclists who do not stop at red lights.

The force has requested the government up the maximum penalty from the current £50 fine.

One outcome could be the prosecution of cyclists and higher fines have also been touted, although it remains to be seen what the increased powers will involve.

Cycling hit record levels in London in 2024 with 1.33 million journeys recorded each day.