People riding Lime hire E-Bikes in Fulham, January 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Press Association

Traffic lights in London should automatically turn green for cyclists to help speed up their journeys and reduce the number who ignore red lights, an e-bike hire company has claimed.

Transport for London (TfL) last month unveiled plans to give buses priority at all 3,500 traffic lights they pass in London by 2030. Hal Stevenson, policy director for Lime, welcomed the announcement, but called for the measure to be extended to bikes. “Cyclists shouldn’t be left on red,” he wrote in an article for news website MyLondon. Mr Stevenson noted that cycling accounted for up to one in five trips in central London, with cycle traffic at peak times exceeding cars. “Despite this, signal timings remain set around motor traffic speeds, which can lead to frequent stopping and less smooth journeys for people on bikes,” he added.

TfL has extended London’s cycling network from about 90 km (56 miles) in 2016 to 430 km (267 miles) last year. Picture: Alamy

Mr Stevenson has said rethinking how traffic lights are timed could be a natural next step in building on the success of TFL's cycling network extension. He added: “Other leading cycling cities like Copenhagen and Amsterdam show what’s possible. "‘Green wave’ technology, which rewards cyclists travelling at a safe, consistent speed with a sequence of green lights, has improved safety and rider behaviour while reducing journey times at relatively low cost." However, Steve McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association, described the suggestion as “farcical”. He told the Press Association that London is “incredibly congested”, with traffic “slower than it’s ever been”. He claimed people who hire bikes are “incentivised” to take “dangerous risks” such as ignoring red lights because the companies’ time-based pricing means it is cheaper if journeys are completed quicker. Mr McNamara said he attends road safety meetings alongside members of the “white, middle-class cycling lobby” whose “whole obsession is removing vehicle traffic from the roads”, adding “Has it not occurred to them that some people either can’t or don’t want to cycle?It doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with them.”

On Lime Uber Lime e-bikes for hire, The Strand, London. Picture: Alamy