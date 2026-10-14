Cyclists were put in a 'sin bin' by police after running red lights. Picture: City of London Police

By Asher McShane

Cyclists caught running red lights in a part of London have been thrown in a ‘sin bin’ instead of being made to pay fines.

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City of London police has adopted a new strategy of putting cyclists who run red lights into a ‘time out’ area where they are made to watch a road safety video showing the impact of their actions. The force said the new approach will not completely replace fines but that in some circumstances cyclists will be offered a chance to watch a video instead. The ‘sin bins’ are an area under a tent with a TV linked to a laptop and the words ‘time out zone’ written on the ground.

This morning, City of London Police were at Bank Junction, introducing a new approach to tackling cyclists who ignore red lights, giving offending riders the opportunity to watch a short hard-hitting road safety film instead of receiving an immediate fixed penalty notice. pic.twitter.com/S9Z8qVi9BS — City of London Police (@CityPolice) October 14, 2026