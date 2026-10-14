Cyclists who jump red lights given ‘time out’ and made to watch videos instead of being hit with fines
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Cyclists caught running red lights in a part of London have been thrown in a ‘sin bin’ instead of being made to pay fines.
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City of London police has adopted a new strategy of putting cyclists who run red lights into a ‘time out’ area where they are made to watch a road safety video showing the impact of their actions.
The force said the new approach will not completely replace fines but that in some circumstances cyclists will be offered a chance to watch a video instead.
The ‘sin bins’ are an area under a tent with a TV linked to a laptop and the words ‘time out zone’ written on the ground.
This morning, City of London Police were at Bank Junction, introducing a new approach to tackling cyclists who ignore red lights, giving offending riders the opportunity to watch a short hard-hitting road safety film instead of receiving an immediate fixed penalty notice. pic.twitter.com/S9Z8qVi9BS— City of London Police (@CityPolice) October 14, 2026
Cyclists are offered the option of watching a 47 second video or receiving a £50 fixed penalty notice.
Sergeant Stuart Ford, cycle team lead at City of London police, said: “We want cyclists to stop and take a moment to see the danger, listen to the experiences of those who have been affected and think about the consequences of their behaviour.
“This does not replace enforcement or mean all cyclists who go through a red light will avoid a fine.
“It is an additional tool for our officers, reflecting our approach of engagement, education and enforcement.
“The intervention will be incorporated into our patrols and operations, with officers using their discretion on when it is appropriate. Cyclists will not always be offered this option. Where enforcement is necessary, we will enforce.”