Cynthia Erivo brought her latest West End show to a halt after she spotted an audience member filming her performance.

The award-winning actress, 39, walked off stage while appearing in Kip Williams’ one-woman version of Dracula at the Noel Coward Theatre on Monday after noticing someone breaking theatre etiquette.

Her actions caused the show to be stopped for 10 minutes, with footage circulating online showing confused audience members being told by a production assistant to "remain seated" as the show would "resume shortly".

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