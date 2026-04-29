Cynthia Erivo halts West End show after catching audience member filming
The award-winning actress, 39, walked off stage while appearing in Kip Williams’ one-woman version of Dracula at the Noel Coward Theatre
Cynthia Erivo brought her latest West End show to a halt after she spotted an audience member filming her performance.
Listen to this article
The award-winning actress, 39, walked off stage while appearing in Kip Williams’ one-woman version of Dracula at the Noel Coward Theatre on Monday after noticing someone breaking theatre etiquette.
Her actions caused the show to be stopped for 10 minutes, with footage circulating online showing confused audience members being told by a production assistant to "remain seated" as the show would "resume shortly".
Read more: Taylor Swift applies to trademark her voice and likeness in bid to prevent AI deepfakes
Read more: David Haye plans to sue ITV claiming I’m A Celeb did ‘irreparable damage to his brand
One theatre-goer posted a video of the incident, with the caption: "Not Cynthia Erivo clocking someone filming in the audience during Dracula and stopping the whole show."
Another told WhatsOnStage that the Wicked star "straight up called the guy out!" and asked him: "Excuse me, are you filming right now?!"
Erivo was performing in the adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel just a day after she completed the TCS London Marathon in an impressive time of 3 hours and 21 minutes.
Her performance in the show - which sees her play every character including Count Dracula, Jonathan Harker, Mina Murray - has been met with rave reviews, with critics labelling it a “tour de force” and a “masterclass”.