Two boys aged eight and ten have died after being left in a locked car on Cyprus.

The children were found inside the parked vehicle in a field in the village of Xylofagou.

They were reportedly left in the car to sleep, local media said.

The boys, of Bulgarian origin, suffered extreme muscle stiffness and burns from sun exposure, according to medical professionals.

The children's father and stepmother have been arrested on suspicion of alleged negligence in connection with the death.

Read More: Could another heatwave be on the way? Temperatures to cool this week but could surge again

Read More: Teenage boy becomes seventh to die in open water during UK heatwave after body recovered from reservoir