Two boys die in locked car in Cyprus after 'being left inside to sleep' as father and stepmother arrested
The children's father and stepmother have been arrested on suspicion of alleged negligence in connection with the death
Two boys aged eight and ten have died after being left in a locked car on Cyprus.
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The children were found inside the parked vehicle in a field in the village of Xylofagou.
They were reportedly left in the car to sleep, local media said.
The boys, of Bulgarian origin, suffered extreme muscle stiffness and burns from sun exposure, according to medical professionals.
The children's father and stepmother have been arrested on suspicion of alleged negligence in connection with the death.
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A British bases spokesperson said officers were currently at a house in Xylophagou in the Famagusta district investigating into the cause of the deaths.
The exact cause of death has not been confirmed, but according to local media, the bodies of the children showed signs consistent with asphyxiation.
Across Europe, four similar incidents have seen children die in the heatwave.
An 18-month old baby died in France after being left in a car by his parents. Firefighters found him in a car park on a university medical campus before he was taken to La Timone Hospital in Marseille on Tuesday.
He was suffering with hyperthermia because of the extreme heat inside the parked car.
Another tragedy in France saw two children die after being left in a car by their mother. She now faces manslaughter charges after her four-year-old daughter and two-year-old son were found dead in the back seat.