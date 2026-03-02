Flights are being cancelled from the UK to Cyprus and the Middle East this week as US - Iran strikes continue.

This is what it means for flights out of the UK.

A large number of planes have not flown as planned out of British airports on Monday after the American action in Tehran , which has led to airstrikes around the region.

Which UK flights have been cancelled?

EasyJet has cancelled all its flights to and from Cyprus on Monday as many flights to and from the Middle East continue to be affected.

On Sunday, analytics company Cirium said 24 of the 56 flights from London Heathrow to the region were cancelled, and the situation continues.

British Airways said it is “closely monitoring the situation” and has cancelled “a number of our flights to the Middle East”.

Virgin Atlantic axed two flights to Heathrow on Monday – one from each of Dubai, UAE and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – while others were rerouted.

Qatar Airways said on Monday morning that all its flights remain suspended.

Etihad’s flights to and from Abu Dhabi are grounded until at least 10am on Monday. Emirates has suspended all operations to and from Dubai until 11am on Tuesday.

EasyJet, the UK’s biggest airline, axed two inbound and two outbound flights connecting Paphos with London Gatwick and Manchester, and one inbound and one outbound flight between Larnaca and London Gatwick.

What can I do if my flight has been altered or cancelled?

If your flight is cancelled within 14 days of departure, you are entitled to a replacement flight or a refund.

The ABTA states: “If you choose the replacement flight, often referred to as being ‘rerouted’, most airlines will book you on another of their flights to the same destination.

“However, if an alternative airline is flying there significantly sooner than you had been booked on to that flight, you may be able to switch to that flight instead.”

If the cancellation is the airline’s fault, you may be entitled to further compensation, although if it is due to ongoing military strikes (which were not accounted for) then it would not be considered to be the fault of the airline.

Passengers are advised to consult their airline for the latest updates to flights and also check the advice that has been shared by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for their destinations.