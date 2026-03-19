Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides has said that the UK's two military bases on Cyprus are a "colonial consequence" on the island.

He appeared to cast doubt on the future of the bases, stressing the need for talks on their status.

Arriving at the EU leaders’ summit in Brussels, Mr Christodoulides said: "When the situation is over in the Middle East, we are going to have an open and frank discussion with the British government."

When asked if he wanted the bases gone, Mr Christodoulides said he would not “negotiate publicly”, but that he “wanted to discuss“ the status and the future of the British bases.

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