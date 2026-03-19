Cyprus' president calls for ‘frank discussion’ on future of ‘colonial’ UK bases
HMS Dragon is not set to arrive in Cyprus until next week
Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides has said that the UK's two military bases on Cyprus are a "colonial consequence" on the island.
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He appeared to cast doubt on the future of the bases, stressing the need for talks on their status.
Arriving at the EU leaders’ summit in Brussels, Mr Christodoulides said: "When the situation is over in the Middle East, we are going to have an open and frank discussion with the British government."
When asked if he wanted the bases gone, Mr Christodoulides said he would not “negotiate publicly”, but that he “wanted to discuss“ the status and the future of the British bases.
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The UK currently has sovereignty of bases at Akrotiri and Dhekelia, given to Britain under the 1960 treaty establishing Cypriot independence.
RAF Akrotiri was targeted by drones earlier this month, shortly after the outbreak of the US-Israeli war with Iran.
Two drones were intercepted, but a third hit Akrotiri, causing “minimal damage”.
Protestors have complained that the British bases on the island have made Cyprus a target.
The bases have been used to conduct operations in the Middle East, with RAF jets currently flying sorties to protect against Iranian drones.
Next week, HMS Dragon, deployed to boost Cypriot defences, will enter the Mediterranean, boosting the UK’s military presence in the region.
Any potential negotiations on the future of the UK bases would need to involve the UK, Greece, Turkey, and representatives from the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities.