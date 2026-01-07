A Royal Marine veteran who escorted allied troops landing in Normandy on D-Day has died aged 101.

Francis “Jim” Grant, from Stowmarket in Suffolk, manned one of two anti-aircraft guns fitted to his Landing Craft Flak on June 6 1944, providing covering fire for the troops landing on Sword Beach in Normandy.

The Stowmarket Royal Naval Association Branch, of which Mr Grant had been president, announced on social media on Friday that the veteran died after a short illness.

Mr Grant joined the Royal Marines aged just 18 in 1943 and served until 1946, patrolling beaches and escorting allied troops around Sword, Gold and Juno beaches on D-Day and taking part in the Battle of the Scheldt later in 1944.

The veteran, who celebrated his 101st birthday on December 20 2025, attended the Remembrance Sunday service in central London in November.

