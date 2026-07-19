Holidaymakers who are having beauty, hair and skincare glow-ups ahead of their summer trip are budgeting to spend more than £150 typically, a survey has found.

More than three-quarters (76%) of men said they would be treating themselves to a makeover before jetting off, with 82% of women doing the same, according to the research for buy now pay later provider Clearpay.

On average, the amount people are expecting to spend before going on holiday this summer is £158, including on products they can use at home as well as by using professional services, such as a pre-holiday dash to the hairdresser.

This rises to £206 for those heading to France or Italy and £237 for those travelling to the United States.

The research indicated men are particularly likely to treat themselves to a new haircut before heading off, with 25% doing so, compared with 22% of women.

Hair colouring, facials, and manicures or pedicures were also popular options for pre-holiday upgrades among people surveyed.

Manicures are a popular pre-holiday treatment (Alamy/PA)

Some 44% of people said they were motivated to look as good as they can while they are on holiday, while 37% said feeling their best is a priority when they go away.

Nearly a fifth (18%) said they enjoy trying new beauty products and treatments specifically for their trip, according to the survey carried out by OnePoll of 2,000 people across the UK in July.

Clearpay also analysed its own sales volumes data across the UK, comparing the 12 months to mid-June with the previous year, and said it found that sales of items such as teeth whitening (up by 37%), wax strips (a 23% increase), and body bronzer oil (a 21% uptick) had jumped.