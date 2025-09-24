The number of cars built in the UK fell by 10% in August compared with a year ago following a big reduction in exports, figures show.

The figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) were produced before the cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover, which is likely to affect September’s total.

Just over 37,000 cars were built in August, down by 10.2% on a year ago, following two months of growth, said the SMMT.

The number of new electric cars leaving factories accounted for 40% of total output.

Commercial vehicle production fell by 73.2% to 1,621 units, leaving combined UK vehicle production down by 18.2% in August to a total of 38,693 units, the weakest performance since 1956.

Car production for the UK market rose by 11.5% to 7,162 units but was not enough to offset a 14.2% fall in exports.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “August is always a low-volume month due to planned summer maintenance, but the focus is now on September’s performance, and the likely impact of the cyber attack at Britain’s biggest automotive employer.

“The sector is resilient, but SMMT is engaged with members and the Government to understand what additional supportive measures may be needed.”