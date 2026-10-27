Channel 4 strikes deal to bring its shows to Disney+
Channel 4 will be available via a branded section featuring the same navigation and user experience as the rest of Disney+.
Channel 4 and the Walt Disney Company have struck a deal that will bring the British broadcaster’s shows to Disney+ in the UK and Ireland next year.
The agreement includes multiple Channel 4 shows being made available on-demand each year on Disney+, at the same time as their release on the station.
These include drama Maya starring Bella Ramsey, comedy Stepping Up featuring Denise Welch, and reality show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins – along with Channel 4’s main TV channel and additional on-demand content.
From early 2027, Disney+ customers will be able to watch Channel 4’s linear HD channel, plus scripted and unscripted content through its on-demand catalogue, from Big Mood and Tip Toe to 24 Hours In A&E, directly on Disney+ at no extra cost.
The on-demand offering will feature a range of Channel 4 shows available “day and date” on Disney+, with Disney+ customers gaining access to new Channel 4 shows each year as part of their existing subscription.
Channel 4 will be available via a Channel 4-branded section featuring the same navigation and user experience as the rest of Disney+.
Priya Dogra, chief executive of Channel 4, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Disney+ to give audiences even more ways to discover and enjoy Channel 4’s brilliant shows.
“Channel 4 is home to some of the UK and Ireland’s most talked about and trusted programming, and this new service will help those shows reach viewers in new places.
“This exciting step shows how collaboration between broadcasters and streamers can create more choice and value for audiences.”
Adam Smith, chairman, direct-to-consumer, Disney Entertainment, said: “Local broadcaster partnerships are very important as we build our content libraries and serve fans around the world.
“Channel 4 has created shows with strong appeal to audiences in the UK and Ireland, and we’re excited to bring some of those favourites to Disney+.
“This agreement is the latest example of our global strategy, pairing high-quality local programming and cultural relevance with a complementary audience and more personalised streaming experience on Disney+.”