Channel 4 and the Walt Disney Company have struck a deal that will bring the British broadcaster’s shows to Disney+ in the UK and Ireland next year.

The agreement includes multiple Channel 4 shows being made available on-demand each year on Disney+, at the same time as their release on the station.

These include drama Maya starring Bella Ramsey, comedy Stepping Up featuring Denise Welch, and reality show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins – along with Channel 4’s main TV channel and additional on-demand content.

From early 2027, Disney+ customers will be able to watch Channel 4’s linear HD channel, plus scripted and unscripted content through its on-demand catalogue, from Big Mood and Tip Toe to 24 Hours In A&E, directly on Disney+ at no extra cost.

Disney said local broadcaster partnerships ‘are very important as we build our content libraries’ (Alamy/PA)

The on-demand offering will feature a range of Channel 4 shows available “day and date” on Disney+, with Disney+ customers gaining access to new Channel 4 shows each year as part of their existing subscription.

Channel 4 will be available via a Channel 4-branded section featuring the same navigation and user experience as the rest of Disney+.

Priya Dogra, chief executive of Channel 4, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Disney+ to give audiences even more ways to discover and enjoy Channel 4’s brilliant shows.

“Channel 4 is home to some of the UK and Ireland’s most talked about and trusted programming, and this new service will help those shows reach viewers in new places.

Channel 4 chief executive Priya Dogra said ‘we’re thrilled to be working with Disney+’ (Yui Mok/PA)

“This exciting step shows how collaboration between broadcasters and streamers can create more choice and value for audiences.”

Adam Smith, chairman, direct-to-consumer, Disney Entertainment, said: “Local broadcaster partnerships are very important as we build our content libraries and serve fans around the world.

“Channel 4 has created shows with strong appeal to audiences in the UK and Ireland, and we’re excited to bring some of those favourites to Disney+.

“This agreement is the latest example of our global strategy, pairing high-quality local programming and cultural relevance with a complementary audience and more personalised streaming experience on Disney+.”