Global beauty retailer Sephora has revealed the opening dates for its new Edinburgh and Glasgow stores as it promises Scottish shoppers “a true Sephora summer”.

The outlet in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter will open on Thursday July 9, while the store in Glasgow’s Silverburn Shopping Centre will open on Thursday August 13.

Sephora described its UK store openings as “iconic, community-driven moments” featuring entertainment, “queue experiences” and food offerings – and said its first two Scottish stores will be no different.

The brand’s first foray into Scotland comes three years after it opened its first UK outlet in London.

Sephora UK managing director Sarah Boyd said: “This summer marks a major milestone in Sephora UK’s journey as we continue to bring out unique beauty experience to more communities across the country.

“We’re incredibly excited to be opening our first stores in Scotland, giving beauty lovers access to some of the world’s most sought-after brands and exclusive products for the very first time.

“We can’t wait to welcome customers through our doors and celebrate what promises to be a true Sephora summer.”

Sephora said the stores will give Scots the chance to buy brands including rhode, Haus Labs and Makeup by Mario on home soil for the first time, along with Sephora UK exclusives.

They will also be among the first Sephora outlets to introduce the brand’s beauty scan technology, which enables staff to offer personalised product recommendations.

Sephora was established in Limoges, France, in 1969, and has grown into a global network of more than 3,200 physical stores, along with e-commerce and digital platforms.

The firm said the Edinburgh and Glasgow stores will open alongside new small-format “boutique” stores, which will debut in London in July.

St James Centre estate director Anne Ledgerwood described the opening of the Sephora store as a “landmark moment” for the city.

“Securing such an iconic global beauty brand for its Scottish debut reflects its position as the country’s leading retail destination and builds on the strength of our already diverse beauty offer.

“Excitement is already building ahead of opening, and we’re proud to be introducing Sephora to Scotland for the very first time, bringing an exciting new experience for guests to discover this summer.”

Diarmuid Donohoe, centre manager at Silverburn, said: “Sephora opening at Silverburn this August is a really exciting moment for beauty lovers in Glasgow and the west of Scotland.

“Bringing the very best global brands to our community is what drives us, and each new arrival reinforces Silverburn’s position as the go to destination for beauty, lifestyle and fashion in the city.

“We know this is one our guests have been waiting for, and we can’t wait to welcome them to the new Sephora store this summer.”